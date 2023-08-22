NBA

Lonzo Ball Calls Out Stephen A Smith: “Who Are Your Sources, Bro?”

Anthony R. Cardenas
Lonzo Ball made headlines early this week when he appeared on Trae Young’s podcast. The two got to talking about Ball’s current injury situation, and he confirmed that he will in fact miss the entirety of the upcoming NBA season.

Lonzo Ball To Stephen A. Smith: “You Gotta Stop Yappin'”

The news got around to the talking heads, who filled up morning show air time with their thoughts on the situation. One of them was outspoken ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith, who claimed that he had some extra information on Lonzo Ball on Tuesday’s episode of First Take.

I don’t think he’ll ever be the same, based off of what we’re seeing and hearing and reading about. I’ve heard that it’s even hard for him to get up from a sitting position. You can’t play 50, 60, 70 games.

The report is somewhat in line with the rumors of the severity of Ball’s knee injury. While we know that he will be out for 2023-24, there is speculation that the current ailment is one that could potentially derail his entire career.

But Ball himself took to social media on Tuesday afternoon, calling out Smith for what he thinks is fake reporting.

Ball Working To Get Back To Full Health

The video that Ball posted showed him standing next to a chair outdoors by a pool. He begins by calling out Stephen A by name, and questioning exactly who his sources are. He then places all of his balance on his left leg, and begins to sit down and get up without the help of his hands or his right leg. While demonstrating that he in fact has no trouble getting up and down from a sitting position, he continues to direct his message at Smith:

Please tell me who your sources are. Come on, man. Come on, man, you gotta stop yappin’. And I actually like you, man. I don’t even know you like that. But I like you. I’m coming back, man. Come on.

It is certainly a welcomed sight for fans of the Bulls and of Lonzo Ball. There is still plenty of rehab to be done, but what he showed in the video that he posted certainly contradicted Smith’s report from earlier in the day.

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
