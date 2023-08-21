The last time we saw Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen on the football field together, cameras caught the wide receiver bickering to his quarterback as the Buffalo Bills fell apart in the playoffs. Thoughts of unrest were doubled down on this year when Diggs was reportedly absent during the first day of training camp, a situation that all involved say has been resolved.

Stefon Diggs Responds To Claims Made By Stephen A. Smith

100% not true. I don’t know who the source 😒 is but I thought i nip this shit in the bud already. — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) August 21, 2023

But not everyone is convinced. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on the situation on First Take on Monday morning. In a discussion about the potential of the New York Jets, the conversation shifted to their division rivals. On one of his signature rants, Smith shared what he believed to be truthful information about Diggs and his situation in Buffalo:

You got Stefon Diggs…Brother wants out by the way. I’m just telling you what I know, I got my own sources…He don’t wanna be in Buffalo anymore. Stefon Diggs got to be there, but he would prefer to be gone because he’s lost a level of belief in the Buffalo Bills. That’s right I said it. It’s Stephen A, baby.

The camera quickly panned to co-host Dan Orlovsky, who had his mouth agape in reaction to the news that Smith had apparently just broken. Diggs’ name filled the headlines for the next few hours, as outlets began running with Smith’s breaking information.

2023 Could Be Final Year For Bills’ Championship Window

“He don’t want to be in Buffalo no more… Stefon Diggs [has] got to be there, but he would prefer to be gone because he’s lost a level of belief in the Buffalo Bills.” —Stephen A. Smith (via @FirstTake)pic.twitter.com/MG08Ke5ZUp — NFL on ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsNFL) August 21, 2023

The word eventually got around to Stefon Diggs himself, who took to Twitter to give his own two cents. In his first personal tweets since August 4th, Diggs solidified his stance with the team, saying that Smith’s report was “100% untrue.” He followed that up with another tweet just two minutes later, giving a shoutout to Bills Mafia, complete with the blue and red heart emojis.

While things may seem fine now, there may be a bit of merit to Smith’s claims. Diggs will most certainly be a force in Buffalo’s offense this coming season, but what lies beyond that is a question mark. Not only is the immediate future of the wide receiver unknown, it is widely believed that 2023 is the final year that the Bills can compete for a championship with the current roster. There are money issues and aging issues that will need to be addressed during the 2024 offseason, ones that could mean the close of their current Super Bowl window.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like