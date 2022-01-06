Liverpool are reportedly closing in on the signing of the Colombian international winger Luis Diaz.

According to a report from the Sun, the Reds are closing in on a £60 million transfer.

Jurgen Klopp has lost key attackers like Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah because of the African Cup of nations and it is no surprise that the Reds are looking to bring in reinforcements in the attack this month.

Roberto Firmino is currently sidelined after testing positive for coronavirus and Liverpool are left with Diogo Jota as their only reliable forward right now.

Even backup options like Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino are currently sidelined with injuries.

Diaz has been an excellent servant for Porto over the past year and he could prove to be a quality long term acquisition for Liverpool. However, the reported £60 million fee seems quite steep for a player who is yet to prove himself at the highest level.

In terms of potential, the Colombian international has all the tools to develop into a top-class player and his playing style seems like an ideal fit for Liverpool as well.

It will be interesting to see if Klopp can help the player continue his development and fulfil his tremendous potential.

The Colombian winger has 12 goals and three assists in 15 league matches this season.

Diaz can operate as a wide forward as well as a centre forward. The Colombian is blessed with pace and flair. Klopp likes versatile attackers who can interchange in his front three and Diaz certainly fits the bill.

The 24-year-old had an impressive Copa America campaign with Colombia as well and he scored one of the best goals of the tournament against hosts Brazil.

Diaz has certainly proven himself in the Portuguese league and he needs to challenge himself for the step up in his career now. A move to Liverpool would be the ideal option for him and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can agree on a fee before the transfer window closes.