Sevilla defender Jules Kounde has been linked with a move to Liverpool this month.

According to a report via Teamtalk, the Premier League giants are keen on signing the 23-year-old French international this month and Jurgen Klopp is not keen on waiting for the player until the end of the season.

The French international defender has established himself as one of the best players in the Spanish league and he has helped Sevilla perform remarkably at the back this season. The Spanish giants have conceded just 13 goals in 20 league appearances so far this season and Kounde has also helped them keep nine clean sheets during his 17 league appearances.

The defender reportedly has a release clause of around £75 million and Liverpool are prepared to shell out big money to secure his services.

The Reds paid a similar amount of money to secure the services of Virgil van Dijk a few seasons ago and the Dutchman had a transformative impact on the squad. He helped Liverpool win the Premier League and the Champions League soon after joining the club and Liverpool will be hoping for a similar impact from the Sevilla defender as well.

The French international defender has been linked with a move to Premier League giants Chelsea as well but it seems that Liverpool are in pole position to secure his services. The defender has apparently agreed to join the Merseyside outfit and he prefers them over the blues.

The Spanish outfit are currently involved in a title race and it would be quite surprising if they decided to weaken their squad considerably by selling their best defender during the January transfer window. Kounde will be key to Sevilla’s ambitions this season and they simply cannot afford to cash in on him midway through the season.

Furthermore, Liverpool have a number of quality centre backs on their roster and it seems unlikely that they will shell out a fee of around £75 million for another centre back especially when the other areas of the squad are in need of strengthening.

Time will tell whether the Reds are truly interested in securing the Frenchman’s signature this month but it seems quite likely that any move will have to wait until the summer transfer window at the very least.