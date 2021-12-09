Liverpool FC Transfer News: Sven Botman, Kalvin Phillips linked; Nat Phillips eyeing exit

Liverpool are reportedly looking to improve their squad in the coming months and they have been linked with the likes of Sven Botman and Kalvin Phillips in recent weeks.

Reds keen on Sven Botman

The Dutch international defender has made quite a name for himself with Lille and he could prove to be a quality long term addition for the Merseyside outfit.

The Dutch international defender has made quite a name for himself with Lille and he could prove to be a quality long term addition for the Merseyside outfit. According to Sky Italy, AC Milan are keen on signing the defender as well and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

A player of his calibre deserves to play regular first-team football at a top club and the Reds might not be able to provide him with that option just yet especially with the number of defenders at their disposal right now.

Liverpool have the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate and Nathaniel Phillips at their disposal right now. Botman is unlikely to be an automatic starter for them if he moves to Anfield.

Liverpool linked with Kalvin Phillips

According to a report from the Sun, the Reds are one of the clubs interested in signing the 26-year-old Leeds United midfielder.

Apparently Manchester United are keen on signing him as well but the England international would prefer to join Liverpool instead because of the Whites’ bitter rivalry with the Red Devils.

The 26-year-old has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and he could prove to be the ideal addition to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Nathaniel Phillips linked with West Ham move

The 24-year-old defender is a January target for West Ham United according to Evening Standard and it remains to be seen whether Klopp is willing to let the player leave next month.

Liverpool have quite a few centre backs at their disposal and Phillips needs to move on in order to play regular first-team football.

The defender has impressed since breaking into the first-team scene at Anfield last season and he has put in several vital performances for the Reds in the Premier League as well as the Champions League.

David Moyes is looking to add more quality and depth to his back four and the Liverpool defender could prove to be a quality long term addition for them.