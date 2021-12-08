Liverpool FC Transfer News: Jude Bellingham a top target for Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool are already planning ahead for the summer transfer window and manager Jurgen Klopp has already identified a key target to improve his midfield options.

Liverpool determined to sign Jude Bellingham

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder has been linked with several Premier League clubs in recent months and it appears that Liverpool have prioritised his signing at the end of this season.

While several other clubs are keen on the Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, Jurgen Klopp is fixated on signing the former Birmingham midfielder instead.

It is no secret that Liverpool will have to bring in midfield reinforcements at the end of this season and belling him could prove to be an exceptional long term signing for them.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is in the twilight years of his career and the England international has struggled with injury issues in recent seasons.

Bellingham could be an ideal alternative to the former Sunderland midfielder and it remains to be seen whether the Reds can agree on a fee with the German outfit for the 18-year-old period

Furthermore, the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita have been quite injury prone since joining the Reds. With James Milner nearing the end of his deal as well, this is the ideal time for Liverpool to bring in a quality central midfielder.

Bellingham cost a sum of around £30 million and Dortmund are likely to demand a premium for his services.

Mirror, Bellingham could cost around £90 million this summer but the asking price has not put off the Premier League giants. According to a report from the

If the Reds agree to pay the reported asking price for the England midfielder, he would be their club-record signing overtaking the £75 million fee they paid for Virgil van Dijk a few years ago.

Bellingham has already established himself as a key player for Borussia Dortmund and he has the potential to develop into a world-class footballer.

Working with a world-class manager like Klopp at Liverpool could accelerate his development and the move could help the youngster realise his tremendous potential.