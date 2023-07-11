Lionel Messi Has Finally Arrived In Miami, Will Be Introduced By Inter Miami CF This Weekend

Anthony R. Cardenas
The arrival of Lionel Messi to the city of Miami has been long anticipated, and it appears as though the global sports icon has finally touched down in South Florida.

While the news of Messi leaving Europe to come and play for Inter Miami CF has long been reported on, the official documents and paperwork had yet to be signed. That didn’t stop the hype train from rolling, though, as the team has seen a massive influx of interest and followers.

Lionel Messi Finally Arrives In Miami

The social media accounts for the team exploded upon the news breaking. Inter’s Instagram account shot up from 1 million followers to where it currently sits at 8.6 million, including a 4 million follower jump in the first 24 hours. The availability of tickets has changed drastically, as the cheapest seat for the game in which Messi is thought to be making his debut rose from $29 to nearly $500 overnight.

For Messi, the decision was as much about his future and the financial earnings as it was about making his family happy.

They arrived in Miami on Tuesday as a crew, on a visit in which the two sides will finally make things official.

Inter Miami has an event scheduled for the weekend called “The Unveil”, a welcoming party of sorts for Lionel Messi and his family. It will take place on Sunday at 6PM at the team’s DRV PNK stadium.

Messi’s Target Date For Debut Is July 21st

While he hasn’t given any local interviews just yet, there were some quotes released from Messi himself, given to an Argentinian TV station and published on Tuesday:

“My mentality and my head are not going to change and I am going to try, wherever I have to be, give my best for myself and my new club, continue to perform at the highest level”

Exactly when Messi will be making his debut is still in question. The team has three straight home games in late July and early August, and there are reports that the superstar will try to be available for all three. The first one will take place on July 21st as Inter will play host to Cruz Azul.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
