LeBron James Blames Schedule For Lakers Struggles vs. Clippers

Anthony R. Cardenas
The final week of the 2022-23 NBA season has been of the utmost importance for many teams around the league, and especially so for the Los Angeles Lakers. But according to LeBron James, the schedule makers deserve some criticism.

After an up-and-down season, the Lakers have been battling for their playoff lives for the last month. James returned early from an injury in order to help the team make a late season push, and they did just that when he came back into the line-up.

LeBron James Not Happy About Back-To-Back Games

Coming into Wednesday’s game against the Clippers, the Lakers had been the winners of 7 of their last 8 games, and had surged all the way into the 7th spot in the West after being in danger of dropping out of the playoff picture completely.

The roster changes made at the trade deadline appear to have helped, and Anthony Davis being able to maintain his health and be a top performer has taken some of the pressure off of James.

The game against the Clippers had huge implications. The teams came into the contest with identical records and just a half-game behind the Warriors for the highly coveted 6th spot in the Western Conference and chance to avoid the play-in tournament altogether.

The Clippers ended up winning the all-important battle of Los Angeles. They led throughout much of the game, and were able to hold off a late surge by the Lakers in order to nab the victory.

LeBron James had 33 points in the game, while Austin Reaves added 20 points and Davis 17. But it wasn’t enough for the high-scoring attack from the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard led the starters with 25 points, but it was Norman Powell who was the star for the team, as he had 27 off of the bench.

Lakers Can’t Keep Up With Clippers In Important Game

When asked why he thought the Lakers struggled, James, through a wry smile, seemed to place some of the blame on the schedule makers.

The Lakers are one of the few teams to have back-to-back games during the final week of the season, as they were playing just one night after defeating the Utah Jazz on the road. “The back-to-back got the best of us,” James said.

His coach Darvin Hamm didn’t have the same sentiment. “Everybody goes through it at some point in their schedule each and every year,” Hamm said.

The Lakers will finish the season by playing against the Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz, both at home in Los Angeles.

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
