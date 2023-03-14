NFL

Las Vegas Raiders Sign Former Patriots Receiver Jakobi Meyers

Owen Jones
The Las Vegas Raiders have added another weapon for new quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in signing former New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

 

Meyers, who went undrafted out of North Carolina State in 2019, quickly emerged as a key contributor for the Patriots, finishing his rookie season with 26 receptions for 359 yards and no touchdowns. He followed that up with a breakout campaign in 2020, leading the team in receiving yards (729) and tying for the team lead in receptions (59). In 2022, Meyers had another solid season. In 14 games played he caught 67 passes for 804 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Despite his success with the Patriots, Meyers became a restricted free agent this offseason and the team chose not to tender him, making him an unrestricted free agent. That opened the door for the Raiders to swoop in and sign him to a deal worth up to $33 million with $21 million guaranteed.

The addition of Meyers gives the Raiders another weapon in their passing attack, which already includes Davante Adams. Meyers is a reliable target who can move the chains, as evidenced by his 82.6% catch rate last season, which ranked second in the league among players with at least 50 targets.

With a revamped roster and a renewed focus on making the playoffs, the Raiders are hoping that Meyers can help take their offense to the next level in 2023 and beyond.

Adding Meyers to this offense is a step in the right direction. It will not likely be enough for them to emerge as favorites in the AFC West according to Nevada sportsbooks. They will improve offense, but just not enough to compete for a championship at this very moment.

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
