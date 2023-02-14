NFL

Las Vegas Raiders Have Released Quarterback Derek Carr

Owen Jones
The Las Vegas Raiders have informed quarterback Derek Carr that he will be released today according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The veteran quarterback would have been guaranteed $40.2 million if he wasn’t cut by Tuesday. Las Vegas freed up $29.25 million in cap space with the move.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the 31-year-old Pro Bowler going to have a lot of suitors when he hits the market.

“He will not get the guaranteed money. He will get to be a free agent and someone else is going to give him a lot of guaranteed money, so a little bit of a trade off there. Derek Carr expected to be one of the most coveted free agents out there,” Rapoport said. “I would not expect a quick free agency. I would expect multiple visits and I would also keep in mind that the Saints really liked him and there’s some mutual interest there.”

It’s not an overwhelming class of free agent quarterbacks expected to be on the move. Baker Mayfield, Jimmy Garoppolo, Jacoby Brissett, and now Carr will get a head start on all of them by almost a month.

Other landing spots for Carr beyond New Orleans, however, could be Carolina or Washington. Both teams are seeking a long-term answer at quarterback but not picking at the top of the 2023 NFL Draft.

It’ll be fascinating to see what Josh McDaniels has in mind for the future. With the releasing of Carr, the Raiders will look to be in the market for a QB. With the Kansas City Chiefs coming off another Super Bowl victory, the Raideres do not seem to be favorites to win the AFC West according to Nevada sports-books.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
