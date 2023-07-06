NBA

Kobe Bryant Will Be On The Cover Of NBA 2K24

Anthony R. Cardenas
The NBA2K video game has become one of the most successful franchises in the gaming industry. Gracing the cover of the game has become an honor similar to that of the Madden cover, with only the most elite and popular of athletes being chosen to have their photo on the front of the game case.

Kobe Bryant Will Be On Cover Of NBA 2k24

This year’s version won’t be a current athlete. As rumored previously and confirmed by the franchise itself on Thursday morning, the cover athlete for this year’s game will be the late Kobe Bryant.

The selection seems fitting. Bryant wore the number 24 throughout the latter part of his career, and the number has become somewhat synonymous with his name around the game of basketball. With this year’s game being “2k24”, there was an obvious connection.

Bryant was last featured on the main cover of the game back in 2009 (NBA2k10), on the heels of the Lakers winning the first of their back to back championships. It was considered a commemorative edition since it was the game’s 10th anniversary. He was also featured on the “Legends Edition” cover for 2k17, with Paul George gracing the main cover that year.

Bryant Won’t Be The First Retired Player To Be Featured

Kobe Bryant will be the first player featured posthumously, but he’s far from the first retired NBA player to receive the honor. Michael Jordan was on the cover of 2k11, and he, Magic Johnson, and Larry Bird all received their own editions for 2k12. There have been many since, as well.

The NBA2K franchise was born during one of the highest points of Bryant’s popularity, though there wasn’t much variation in the chosen athlete early on. Allen Iverson was picked for the cover for each of the first five versions of the video game, with Ben Wallace finally breaking the streak for NBA2k5.

Devin Booker was last year’s cover athlete, with the “Championship Edition” featuring the jersey of Michael Jordan, which was fitting for the 2k23 version.

