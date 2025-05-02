Lakers’ JJ Redick says the team needs to be in ‘championship shape’ for the 2025-26 season

For the second consecutive season, the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. In 2025, the Lakers lost their series 4-1 to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The 2024-25 season was JJ Redick’s first season as head coach. On Thursday, he spoke with the media to close the season for the Lakers. Redick mentioned how their 2025-26 roster needs to be in “championship shape.” He did not mention one player specifically, but it’s well-known he was referring to Luka Doncic.

Will Luka Doncic take his conditioning seriously in his first offseason with the Lakers?

JJ Redick says the Lakers roster must “get in championship shape” during offseason, per @mcten pic.twitter.com/Z9escQx6Ug — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 1, 2025



Lakers head coach JJ Redick spoke with the media on Thursday to close the 2024-25 season for Los Angeles. Redick mentioned how every player on the roster needs to be in “championship shape” for 2025-26. He noted that some players were already in “phenomenal shape” this season, while others have some work to do. Without saying his name directly, JJ Redick is calling out Luka Doncic. It’s not the first time we’ve seen his poor condition catch up to him.

That’s partially a reason why Mavericks GM Nico Harrison traded Doncic to the Lakers. Luka Doncic is a top-five player in the NBA, and there’s no denying that. Arguably, his most noticeable flaw is his conditioning. He’s an All-NBA talent, but his offseason preparation is not where it needs to be. The Lakers hope a player like LeBron James can influence Doncic to take care of his body this offseason.

James has a player option to return for the Lakers in 2025-26. General manager Rob Pelinka knows James will be watching to see how the Lakers make improvements this offseason. Next year will be his NBA-record 23rd season. Los Angeles needs James to take Doncic under his wing and flip his lifestyle around. James has been able to play 22 professional seasons because of how he takes care of his body. The Lakers want Doncic to do the same. Will Luka make a change this offseason?