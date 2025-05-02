NBA

Lakers’ JJ Redick says the team needs to be in ‘championship shape’ for the 2025-26 season

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
JJ Redick pic
JJ Redick pic

For the second consecutive season, the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. In 2025, the Lakers lost their series 4-1 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. 

The 2024-25 season was JJ Redick’s first season as head coach. On Thursday, he spoke with the media to close the season for the Lakers. Redick mentioned how their 2025-26 roster needs to be in “championship shape.” He did not mention one player specifically, but it’s well-known he was referring to Luka Doncic.

Will Luka Doncic take his conditioning seriously in his first offseason with the Lakers?


Lakers head coach JJ Redick spoke with the media on Thursday to close the 2024-25 season for Los Angeles. Redick mentioned how every player on the roster needs to be in “championship shape” for 2025-26. He noted that some players were already in “phenomenal shape” this season, while others have some work to do. Without saying his name directly, JJ Redick is calling out Luka Doncic. It’s not the first time we’ve seen his poor condition catch up to him.

That’s partially a reason why Mavericks GM Nico Harrison traded Doncic to the Lakers. Luka Doncic is a top-five player in the NBA, and there’s no denying that. Arguably, his most noticeable flaw is his conditioning. He’s an All-NBA talent, but his offseason preparation is not where it needs to be. The Lakers hope a player like LeBron James can influence Doncic to take care of his body this offseason.

James has a player option to return for the Lakers in 2025-26. General manager Rob Pelinka knows James will be watching to see how the Lakers make improvements this offseason. Next year will be his NBA-record 23rd season. Los Angeles needs James to take Doncic under his wing and flip his lifestyle around. James has been able to play 22 professional seasons because of how he takes care of his body. The Lakers want Doncic to do the same. Will Luka make a change this offseason?

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Ty Lue Clippers pic
NBA

LATEST WATCH: Clippers’ Ty Lue asks his players to ‘Lay everything out on the line’ for Game 7 on Saturday

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 02 2025
JJ Redick pic
NBA
Lakers’ JJ Redick says the team needs to be in ‘championship shape’ for the 2025-26 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 02 2025

For the second consecutive season, the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. In 2025, the Lakers lost their series 4-1 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. …

Knicks vs. Celtics pic
NBA
New York and Boston are set to meet in the postseason for the first time since 2013
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 02 2025

For the 2025 playoffs, the Celtics are the #2 seed in the Eastern Conference and the Knicks are the #3 seed. In the first round, Boston beat the Magic 4-1…

Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday pic
NBA
NBA insiders say the Celtics will be ‘exploring trade options’ with a $500 million salary bill looming in 2025-26
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 02 2025
David Adelman Nuggets pic
NBA
WATCH: David Adelman was frustrated with Nikola Jokic only shooting two free throws in Game 6
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 02 2025
Jalen Brunson Knicks pic
NBA
WATCH: Jalen Brunson’s clutch three-pointer sent New York to the conference semi-finals
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 02 2025
Jeff Weltman Magic
NBA
Magic team President Jeff Weltman says the team will look through a ‘win now lens’ this offseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 01 2025
Arrow to top