NHL and Kings star Koehn Ziemmer has made his return to the ice, playing in all three games for Los Angeles during their rookie showcase this month.

Koehn Ziemmer Excited To Return

Koehn Ziemmer was drafted in the third round by the LA Kings last year, signing a three-year entry level contract in Los Angeles ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Unfortunately for the 19-year-old, he was unable to complete much of the season after suffering an injury just ten games into the WHL (Western Hockey League) campaign.

After impressing through 23 games for the Prince George Cougars hopes were high for Ziemmer’s career, with 31 points from 11 goals and 20 assists before he was forced to have surgery on his ankle

Ziemmer finally made his return to the ice this month in the rookie showcase for the Kings, after missing out on 41 games last season with his ankle injury.

“I’m just excited to get back after not being able to play at all last year,” Ziemmer said. “I only got 20 games in, which was hard. I’m not used to that, so I’m excited to get back and get going.

"It's been a long time coming" Koehn Ziemmer chats with the media about his return!#ForTheNorth • #WHL pic.twitter.com/YoCWUV1K2O — Prince George Cougars (@PGCougars) March 20, 2024

“Obviously the injury was tough with not being able to play, but I thought my skating got better over the summer here, I picked up my pace a little bit. That was the biggest thing.”

Getting back to skating was clearly the biggest problem for the Canadian after his ankle injury, but Ontario Reign head coach Marco Sturm seemed happy with his performances during the rookie showcase.

“He has the ability to have an opening and those moments in the game where he has a really good opportunity to score, a lot of guys don’t have that.

“Now we’ve just got to make sure that his brain, hands and feet are all working together as one. I think he’s still searching for that.”

Ziemmer is expected to play in either the AHL or WHL this year, before the teenager develops his skills and moves into the NHL should he maintain his current trajectory.