NBA

Kevin Love Set To Sign For Miami Heat Following Cleveland Cavaliers Release

Author image
Kyle Curran
2 min read
Twitter
Kevin Love
Kevin Love

NBA star Kevin Love is all set to join Miami Heat after a lengthy nine year stay with the Cleveland Cavaliers, with him being released and having his number 0 jersey retired. 

Love has been at the Cavs since back in 2014 where he played alongside LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, and they won an NBA championship just two years later. Love played a huge role in that team as they defeated the Golden State Warriors in the final.

The 34-year-old hasn’t had his best season on the court, and has averaged 8.5 points and 6.8 rebounds, resulting in limited play time of recent.  Cleveland have a young roster and have opted to prioritising game time to those in their younger years to develop them.

Cleveland did try and get a trade for Love, but with no trade being found, they agreed to buyout Love’s contract, he will see his number 0 jersey retired with the team.

With Love now considered a free agent, he could have reunited with LeBron and joined the Los Angeles Lakers – who are in dire need of a helping hand.

However, Love has decided that he will be playing his basketball in Miami with the Heat alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran
Author Image

Kyle Curran

Twitter
Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
JWT7R7B72FGORJ7QA3RHD3DUXI
NBA

LATEST Celtics owner told Jaylen Brown he would not be traded for Kevin Durant

Author image Joe Lyons  •  Feb 17 2023
giannis antetokounmpo lebron james 4871359
NBA
NBA All-Star Game MVP Odds, Stats And Prediction
Author image Joe Lyons  •  23min

Ahead of Sunday’s NBA All-Star game in Utah, we’re taking a look at the odds to win All-Star MVP as well as stats from over the years and our prediction….

Randle
NBA
Julius Randle To Replace Anfernee Simons In The Three-Point Contest
Author image Owen Jones  •  Feb 16 2023

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle will participate in the 3-point contest on Saturday in Salt Lake City, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.    New York Knicks All-Star Julius…

LeBron Breaking Record Thunder
NBA
LeBron James Speaks Publically About Jazz-Lakers Trade Deal
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Feb 16 2023
jokic mvp 061121
NBA
NBA media predicts Nikola Jokic to win 3rd consecutive MVP
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Feb 16 2023
1434578229.0
NBA
Boston Celtics announce Joe Mazzulla as permanent head coach
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Feb 16 2023
Jayson Tatum 1
NBA
Jayson Tatum enters All-Star break as NBA’s leading points scorer
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Feb 16 2023
Arrow to top