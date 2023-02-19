NBA star Kevin Love is all set to join Miami Heat after a lengthy nine year stay with the Cleveland Cavaliers, with him being released and having his number 0 jersey retired.

Yes sir my brother!!! Thank you for letting me bounce all of this off of you. Heat Nation let’s go!!! https://t.co/VAnH9mRU9D — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) February 19, 2023

Love has been at the Cavs since back in 2014 where he played alongside LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, and they won an NBA championship just two years later. Love played a huge role in that team as they defeated the Golden State Warriors in the final.

The 34-year-old hasn’t had his best season on the court, and has averaged 8.5 points and 6.8 rebounds, resulting in limited play time of recent. Cleveland have a young roster and have opted to prioritising game time to those in their younger years to develop them.

Cleveland did try and get a trade for Love, but with no trade being found, they agreed to buyout Love’s contract, he will see his number 0 jersey retired with the team.

Cavaliers announce they will retire Kevin Love's No. 0 🙏 pic.twitter.com/F3DbAA7yFW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 18, 2023

With Love now considered a free agent, he could have reunited with LeBron and joined the Los Angeles Lakers – who are in dire need of a helping hand.

However, Love has decided that he will be playing his basketball in Miami with the Heat alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

