Keegan Murray Dominates For The Kings In NBA Summer League

Keegan Murray enjoyed a nice rookie year for the Sacramento Kings this last season. He averaged 12.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, and shot an impressive 41.1% from three-point range on his way to setting the record for most 3’s made by a player in his debut season.

Keegan Murray Drops 41 For Kings In Summer League

Keegan Murray’s off the bounce game has made strides since the end of his rookie season with the Kings. Hit some tough shots + attacked the hoop (13/15 FT) on the way to 41 PTS (11/20 FG) in a win. 4 BLKS too. Ready for more responsibility in his second year in Sacramento pic.twitter.com/9o94OGgomB — DraftExpressContent (@DXContent) July 6, 2023

He was a big part of the resurgence for the Kings. Sacramento hadn’t hosted a playoff game in 17 years, but the 2022-23 version of the team was able to snap the unfortunate streak, thanks in large part to Murray. He proved his worth even further in the postseason, averaging 14.5 points and 8 rebounds over the team’s final 4 games against the Warriors.

But there was a hiccup earlier in the series, when Murray scored just 10 total points in Sacramento’s first three games. They were typical rookie struggles, having to perform on a big stage as a part of an inexperienced team. He was eventually able to find his groove, but there were things that needed work.

It looks as though Keegan Murray as spent the early portion of the off-season working on his game.

The NBA Summer League schedule got kicked off last weekend with games being played in both Sacramento and Utah, and the Kings were a part of the festivities on their home floor. They took on the Warriors in their first game, and it was the Murray show from the start.

Kings Have High Hopes Going Forward

He shot just 8-for-17 from the field in the game, but was able to knock down 10 of his 11 free throws, en route to a 29-point performance and a victory for the Kings. But he was apparently just getting started, as he exploded in the second game on Wednesday night.

Against the Miami Heat, Murray played 31 minutes and scored 41 points. He shot 15 free throws and made 13 of them, and was able to block 4 shots and grab 5 rebounds. The Kings were victorious yet again.

The Kings have high hopes for Keegan Murray going forward. They were the surprise of the league last season and are looking to build on the success that earned them the 3rd overall seed in the Western Conference. The roster and rotation will look similar to how they did in 2022-23, with De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis leading the way. They’ll be looking for Murray to make a big leap, as well.

