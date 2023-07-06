NBA

Keegan Murray Dominates For The Kings In NBA Summer League

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz sac xm 230705kings047039
rsz sac xm 230705kings047039

Keegan Murray enjoyed a nice rookie year for the Sacramento Kings this last season. He averaged 12.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, and shot an impressive 41.1% from three-point range on his way to setting the record for most 3’s made by a player in his debut season.

Keegan Murray Drops 41 For Kings In Summer League

He was a big part of the resurgence for the Kings. Sacramento hadn’t hosted a playoff game in 17 years, but the 2022-23 version of the team was able to snap the unfortunate streak, thanks in large part to Murray. He proved his worth even further in the postseason, averaging 14.5 points and 8 rebounds over the team’s final 4 games against the Warriors.

But there was a hiccup earlier in the series, when Murray scored just 10 total points in Sacramento’s first three games. They were typical rookie struggles, having to perform on a big stage as a part of an inexperienced team. He was eventually able to find his groove, but there were things that needed work.

It looks as though Keegan Murray as spent the early portion of the off-season working on his game.

The NBA Summer League schedule got kicked off last weekend with games being played in both Sacramento and Utah, and the Kings were a part of the festivities on their home floor. They took on the Warriors in their first game, and it was the Murray show from the start.

Kings Have High Hopes Going Forward

He shot just 8-for-17 from the field in the game, but was able to knock down 10 of his 11 free throws, en route to a 29-point performance and a victory for the Kings. But he was apparently just getting started, as he exploded in the second game on Wednesday night.

Against the Miami Heat, Murray played 31 minutes and scored 41 points. He shot 15 free throws and made 13 of them, and was able to block 4 shots and grab 5 rebounds. The Kings were victorious yet again.

The Kings have high hopes for Keegan Murray going forward. They were the surprise of the league last season and are looking to build on the success that earned them the 3rd overall seed in the Western Conference. The roster and rotation will look similar to how they did in 2022-23, with De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis leading the way. They’ll be looking for Murray to make a big leap, as well.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz sac xm 230705kings047039
NBA

LATEST Keegan Murray Dominates For The Kings In NBA Summer League

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  21min
rsz wcmeenod5wjayhpbdowb
NBA
Bryce James, Youngest Son Of LeBron, Attracts NBA Scouts
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  21h

As LeBron James advances in age and we enter the twilight of his NBA career, we can begin to think about the next generation. Not only will we see the…

rsz 230625055133 01 victor wembanyama 062423 restricted
NBA
Victor Wembanyama Will Make Summer League Debut On Friday
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 5 2023

As the calendar turned over to July, the NBA Summer League competitions began in both Sacramento and Salt Lake City. A handful of the league’s teams will meet in the…

rsz 220706041704 01 chet holmgren nba summer league debut restricted
NBA
Chet Homlgren Says “Its Like The Injury Never Happened”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 4 2023
rsz usatsi 19715392 168386351 lowres e1673036193386
NBA
Trail Blazers Are Not Interested In Tyler Herro, Says Woj
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 4 2023
1484720700.0
NBA
Anthony Edwards Signs Rookie Max Extension
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jul 3 2023
rsz 16526248374026
NBA
Tyler Herro Removes “Miami Heat Guard” From Twitter Bio
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 2 2023
Arrow to top