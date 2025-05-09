MLB

Kansas City Royals vs Boston Red Sox Injury Report (Game 1): Roster Update Ahead Of Three-Game MLB Series

Louis Fargher
Royals Red Sox Injury Report

The Kansas City Royals kick-off their three game series against the Boston Red Sox on May 9 and you can find the latest injury report for both franchises below.

Kansas City Royals vs Boston Red Sox Preview

The Kansas City Royals welcome the Boston Red Sox to Missouri in the opening game of a three-game encounter, as the Royals look to continue their impressive MLB form.

Winning their last six games in a row, the Kansas City Royals are one of the most in-form teams in the league and have won their last two multi-game series’ – beating the Baltimore Orioles 2-1 and the Chicago White Sox 4-0.

Their convincing series win over the Orioles ended with an absolute thrashing as the Kansas City Royals won 2-0 at the Kaufmann Stadium on May 8th.

As for the Boston Red Sox, they managed to pick up a 2-1 win over the Texas Rangers across three matches and picked up a 5-0 shut-out victory in their final meeting.

The Red Sox currently sit seventh in the American League, which is three places below their upcoming opponents, as the Kansas City Riyals take fourth spot – winning 23 from 39.

Kansas City Royals vs Boston Red Sox Injury Report

Red Sox Injury Report

  • Triston Casas – Knee (10-Day Injury List)
  • Romy Gonzalez – Back (Day-to-day)
  • Walker Buehler – Shoulder (15-Day Injury List)
  • Richard Fitts – Pectoral (15-Day Injury List)
  • Chris Murphy – Elbow (60-Day Injury List)
  • Zach Penrod – Elbow (60-Day Injury List)
  • Patrick Sandoval – Elbow (60-Day Injury List)
  • Kutter Crawford – Knee (15-Day Injury List)
  • Masataka Yoshida – Shoulder (10-Day Injury List)

Royals Injury Report

  • Sam Long – Elbow (15-Day Injury List)
  • Hunter Harvey – Shoulder (15-Day Injury List)
  • Dairon Blanco – Achilles (10-Day Injury List)
  • James McArthur – Elbow (60-Day Injury List)
  • Kyle Wright – Shoulder (15-Day Injury List)
  • Alec Marsh – Shoulder (60-Day Injury List)

Royals vs Red Sox: Full Information

  • ⚾ Match: Kansas City Royals vs Boston Red Sox
  • 📅 Date: Friay, May 9, 2025
  • 🕛 First Pitch: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • 🏆 Competition: MLB
  • 📺 TV/ Live Stream: FDSKC and NESN/ FuboTV
  • 🏟 Venue: Kauffman Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)
  • 🎲 Match Odds (Moneyline): Royals (-102) | Red Sox(-117)
