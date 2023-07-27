Horse Racing

Jim Dandy Stakes Free Bets: $5,550 Horse Racing Betting Offers For Saratoga Race

angel of empire
angel of empire

Claim up to $5,550 in Jim Dandy Stakes free bets ahead of the big Saratoga race this Saturday (July 29). You can then use these betting offers to bet on the 2023 Jim Dandy Stakes as the five runners go in search of the $500,000 lucrative purse.

Plus, you can also use these US offshore sportsbooks to bet in ANY US state if you are living in an area that’s currently illegal to bet in. Read on for details of these leading US sports betting sites and how you can get the most value from your horse racing 2023 Jim Dandy Stakes betting.

Best US Sports Betting Sites for Jim Dandy Stakes Free Bets

  • BetOnline – US horse racing site for Jim Dandy Stakes betting & $1,000 free bet
  • BetUS – Sign-up bonus (up to $2,500) and horse racing odds for the Jim Dandy Stakes
  • BetNow – Join with a 150% welcome bonus up to $300 for Jim Dandy Stakes free bets
  • MyBookie – Top reputation for quality and horse racing odds ahead of the Jim Dandy Stakes
  • Everygame – Popular sports betting site with $750 welcome bonus for new players

US Sports Betting Update for 2023 Jim Dandy Stakes

Throughout the US, sports betting is still legal in parts and prohibited in other areas.

However, this is also not a problem with the featured US sports betting sites below if you do live in an area US state from betting.

Regardless of being a resident in a banned betting state or not – the best offshore sportsbooks on this page will let you to bet on horse racing in ANY US State.

There are also many more benefits aside from allowing you to bet in ANY US State. As, once you’ve joined, you’ll come across many other massive advantages and benefits over the traditional bookies.

Some of these bonuses and perks, include much more competitive odds, early horse racing prices, exclusive markets you won’t find anywhere else – oh, and the sign-up process is super-simple with no KYC checks.

And there’s more. Another nice winner for horse racing bettors is there are also no bet limits for players.

Yes, you are not restricted from betting on the 2023 Jim Dandy Stakes in any area of the US – regardless of their individual state rules, including Canada. While the stakes you want to place are not limited either, unlike some traditional US horse racing betting sites.

How To Bet on The Jim Dandy Stakes in ANY US State

  1. Open a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your Jim Dandy Stakes free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your 2023 Jim Dandy Stakes bets
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

When is the Jim Dandy Stakes 2023?

The Jim Dandy Stakes 2023 will be run on Saturday July 29 at Saratoga racetrack in New York.

📅Time/Date: 5:45pm (ET), Saturday July 22, 2023
🏇Racecourse: Saratoga, New York (1 1/8 mile, (9 furlongs) Dirt)
💰 Purse: $500,000
📺 TV: Fox Sports, FS1, FS2
🎲 Jim Dandy Stakes Odds: Forte 7-5 | Angel Of Empire 3-1 | Saudi Crown 4-1 | Disarm 4-1 | Hit Show 5-1

Jim Dandy Stakes Betting in ANY US State with our Featured Sports Betting Sites.

The 2023 Jim Dandy Stakes will see just 5 horses heading to post, but despite the small field it’s still a must-see race with them all having a big say.

Looking at the betting, the best US racebooks and betting apps have just a few points between the five Jim Dandy runners that include the recent Belmont Stakes second Forte for the Todd Pletcher barn.

Pletcher also has six Jim Dandy Stakes wins to his name but is on a 10-year drought with the last of those coming in 2013 with Palace Malice.

Of the five entries, we’ve also three of them from the Brad H. Cox team – Saudi Crown, Hit Show and Angel Of Empire, with the Steven Asmussen runner Disarm making up the field, but is certainly no back number.

How To Get a Jim Dandy Stakes Free Bet in US

If you want to get in on the 2023 Jim Dandy Stakes betting action, then why not also take advantage of the US sports betting apps and sites offers available to you. Our recommended horse racing sportsbooks offer decent selections of bonuses including free bets, so you could even have a lot of fun betting on the 2023 Jim Dandy Stakes with these free bets.

Just follow the steps below and claim your free bets:

  1. Pick your offers from our comprehensive list below
  2. Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page
  3. Join the sports betting site with your key details
  4. Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer
  5. Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for 2023 Jim Dandy Stakes betting

1. BetOnline Jim Dandy Stakes Free Bets: $1000 Welcome Bonus

BetOnline have a wide selection of horse racing markets, that include Saturday’s 2023 Jim Dandy Stakes – so are certainly worth joining. The BetOnline welcome bonus is also very generous giving 50% of your first deposit over $55 back in free bets. Deposit $2000 and you will receive an impressive $1000 in free bets. Which you could use to bet on the Jim Dandy Stakes 2023 and also use to bet in ANY US State or Canada.

Claim the BetOnline Jim Dandy Stakes betting offer

2. BetUS Jim Dandy Stakes Free Bets: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2500

BetUS are giving their new customers a lucrative welcome offer for Jim Dandy Stakes betting. The 125% welcome offer gives a double benefit of both 100% sports bonus and a 25% casino bonus up to $2500. Therefore, if you love seeking value with your Jim Dandy Stakes bets on July 29, then BetUS are worth signing up to.

Claim the BetUS Jim Dandy Stakes betting offer

3. BetNow Jim Dandy Stakes Free Bets: 150% Deposit Bonus Up To $300

BetNow has another $300 to claim with their 150% welcome bonus for new players. There is a slick and easy-to-navigate site waiting for you at BetNow, with all your favorite sports covered – including horse racing so betting on the 2023 Jim Dandy Stakes is simple.

For horse racing fans, there is also a 10% weekly rebate that is given automatically, plus with a loyalty program, refer a friend and a Reup bonus of up to 25% – there’s a lot to like at BetNow.

Claim the BetNow Jim Dandy Stakes betting offer

4. MyBookie Jim Dandy Stakes Free Bets: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500

Get your Jim Dandy Stakes horse racing betting off to the best start by redeeming the MyBookie welcome offer that gives you 50% deposit bonus up to $500 on your first deposit. The site is user-friendly and easy to navigate and has a wide range of parlay and Props Bets to choose from away from the horse racing.

Claim the MyBookie Jim Dandy Stakes betting offer

5. Everygame Jim Dandy Stakes Free Bets: $750 Welcome Bonus

Everygame are a big favorite with sports bettors and horse racing fans for over three decades now and it’s not hard to see why. With a huge range of sports markets, easy sign-up, great customer service and impressive odds, including those for the Jim Dandy Stakes meeting, they offer a smooth customer experience. The Everygame welcome bonus also gives you 100% deposit bonus on your first three deposits up to $750.

Claim the Everygame Jim Dandy Stakes betting offer

Jim Dandy Stakes Betting Odds

  • Forte @ 7-5
  • Angel Of Empire @ 3-1
  • Disarm @ 4-1
  • Saudi Crown @ 4-1
  • Hit Show @ 5-1
Note: Odds are subject to change

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBookplus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
