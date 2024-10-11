Jessica Campbell joined the Settle Kraken as an assistant coach during the summer and this week she sat on the bench for her first ever NHL game.

Jessica Campbell Makes History

The Seattle Kraken lost their first game of the season this week but history was made on the bench with Jessica Campbell playing a part in her first match in the league.

Campbell became the first woman to ever take the role of an assistant coach in the NHL, in a move that is set to bring the league into the future: “I definitely understand that the magnitude and the importance of this moment is really important for our game.” She said.

“It fuels me every day just knowing that I’m a part of something way bigger than myself.”

Despite the milestone appearance for Campbell, Seattle weren’t able to secure a victory over the Blues who began the campaign 1-0-0 thanks to goals from Jordan Kyrou and Philip Broberg.

Campbell continued to talk about the future of females in the NHL, with the hopes that her role will open more opportunities for women to come into the league in a coaching role.

“Hopefully someone else will have a door held open for them versus them having to push it open and find ways to unlock it.

Jessica Campbell makes her official debut as the first female coach in NHL history 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SakrqflbOB — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 8, 2024

“I look at the other women around me and other people in the industry doing their piece and doing a fantastic job of it. And it’s part of a movement. It’s part of, I think, really important change.”

There are currently no other women on the coaching staff of any other NHL side, but Campbell is determined that she won’t be the last of her gender to break into the league.

Campbell will be looking to become the first female coach to ever win a game in the NHL this weekend, with the Kraken facing the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.