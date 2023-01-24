NFL

Jeff Bezos Front Runner To Buy Washington Commanders

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer
Founder of Amazon and the current owner of the Washington Post, Jeff Bezos, is expected to sell the American newspaper in order to buy the Washington Commanders football team. It has been reported by several reputable sources that Bezos is looking to ‘clear the way’ to buy the Commanders.

Jeff Bezos Looking To Buy Washington Commanders

Amazon founder and one of the richest human beings on the planet, Jeff Bezos, is said to be interesting in buying football team the Washington Commanders.

According to a recent report by news agency ANI, citing New York Post, Bezos is keen to buy the NFL franchise from current owner Daniel Synder. However, in order to do so it is rumoured that Bezos is likely to sell the Washington Post newspaper before he makes any moves on buying the Commanders.

It isn’t going to be straight forward if Bezos is seriously interested in buy the Commanders. The report by ANI insists that Bezos is facing trouble as Synder is furious about the Washington Post exposing the management culture of the team including allegations of sexual harassment.

As per the report, a spokesperson for Bezos has denied that the newspaper is up for sale.

The Washington Commanders have supposedly already accepted first-round bids from potential buyers of the football team last week. However, it is reported that the Amazon founder was not amongst one of the potential buyers who expressed interest or put a bid in.

The Commanders are widely regarded as a sleeping giant franchise in terms of NFL teams. They have won three Super Bowl’s in their history, lifting the Lombardi Trophy in 1983, 1988 and 1992 respectively. This makes them a huge asset for potential investors. If Bezos is one of them, it will be an intriguing test for Synder given the purchasing power and wealth of Bezos.

If Bezos is to buy the Commanders, it is likely he will sell the Washington Post newspaper. Bezos bought the newspaper back in 2013 but looks like he will be searching for potential buyers if he opts for buying the Commanders instead.

This story will certainly have more twists and turns along the way. However, for now it is an intriguing story to follow. If Bezos is successful and buys the Washington Commanders, do not be surprised to see them competing for Super Bowl’s again in the not too distant future.

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing.
Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

