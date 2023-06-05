NBA

Jaren Jackson Jr. Says Grizzlies Playoff Loss “Was The Best Thing For Us”

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz skysports jaren jackson jr 5550931
rsz skysports jaren jackson jr 5550931

The Memphis Grizzlies were perhaps the most polarizing team in the NBA last season, both on and off of the court. The roster was good enough to compete in the Western Conference, and were able to remain as the sitting two-seed for much of the year. But as talented as they were with the basketball, they also had a knack for remaining in the headlines.

Grizzlies Will Be Motivated From Embarrassing Playoff Loss

Most of the talk was of course about Ja Morant and his off-court issues. He is the superstar point guard for the Grizzlies and was considered one of the rising stars and faces of the entire league. But that has been marred for the time being, given Morant’s seemingly ever-growing list of problematic situations that he finds himself in.

Making headlines for another reason was Morant’s teammate Dillon Brooks. He became one of the league’s top antogonists, and it felt like he was making news every other day by talking smack to or about his opponents. There were incidents with Draymond Green, LeBron James, and Kyrie Irving, just to name a few.

The reputation of the Grizzlies current roster certainly took a hit. A couple of years ago, they were the young, scrappy team that looked like they had a bright future ahead of them. But after their tumultuous season and quick first round exit in the playoffs, we’re not really sure what is in store for Memphis moving forward.

But according to their starting center Jarren Jackson Jr., the loss that they suffered may have actually been beneficial:

“I think getting humbled was the best thing for us…Its going to make us way more hungry. Hungry like we were three years ago…We got leveled at the end of the year, so we gotta sit with that all summer…I’m watching the other games like, really not happy. Trippin’. So this is going to be the best thing for us. We’re going to have that edge…We’re going to get it done.”

His teammate Desmond Bane seems to agree, as he retweeted the quote with overwhelming approval:

While a crushing end to a promising season isn’t exactly an obviously beneficial thing, it is something that the Grizzlies can use to motivate themselves going into next year.

But they’ll likely have a tougher go of things during the regular season next year, as Morant is facing the possibility of a lengthy suspension. There are reports that the time he misses could amount to a half of an entire season, in which case Memphis would be strapped to begin the year.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz skysports jaren jackson jr 5550931
NBA

LATEST Jaren Jackson Jr. Says Grizzlies Playoff Loss “Was The Best Thing For Us”

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  48min
rsz usatsi 20458713 168386351 lowres e1684872578364
NBA
Report: Tyler Herro Might Not Return To Play In NBA Finals
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  4h

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro was injured during the first game of the 2023 Playoffs. When he underwent surgery to repair the broken right hand, he was given a timetable…

ce18cb30 e881 11ed b8ff 8e355292aed4
NBA
Kryie Irving Wants To Play With LeBron James…In Dallas
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  5h

Ever since the two parted ways in 2017, there have been rumors about Kyrie Irving and LeBron James potentially teaming up again at some point. Together they were able to…

rsz 1200x01 1
NBA
Scoot Henderson, Possible 2nd Overall Pick, Works Out With Blazers
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 4 2023
rsz 230315122154 ja morant file
NBA
Report: Ja Morant Could Be Suspended For Half Of The 2023-24 Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 4 2023
rsz a16f6954 victor wembanyama holds metropolitans 92 getty images
NBA
WATCH: Victor Wembanyama Shows Out In French Semi-Finals
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 4 2023
rsz fos 22 66 adam silver
NBA
Adam Silver: We Have Additional Information On Ja Morant
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 2 2023
Arrow to top