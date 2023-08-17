James Harden has made more headlines over the last few years with his trade demands than with his on-court success. He is back in the news this week as his future in the league is undecided, burning even more bridges with the comments that he made while on a promotional tour in China.

James Harden Is Drawing The Ire Of Sports Media

“This guy is poison. … If anybody wants Harden on their team, they’re absolutely crazy… the idea that he is some big time NBA player is a myth… he is not a winner. I feel very strongly about that.”@MadDogUnleashed sounded OFF on James Harden 🗣️pic.twitter.com/eAdHYYiYV3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 17, 2023

Harden spent the last year and a half playing alongside Joel Embiid for the Philadelphia 76ers, but the duo never accomplished their goals. They flamed out in the second round of the post season in both seasons, both disappointing ends to seasons filled with hope and expectations. Now, for the third time in as many years, James Harden has demanded that the team he is under contract with trade him away.

While on his tour, he called out 76ers GM and now former friend Daryl Morey, calling him a liar and saying that he’ll never play for an organization that he is a part of again.

People in the media are getting fed up. On ESPN’s First Take on Thursday, Chris “Mad Dog” Russo unleashed some of his thoughts on the situation:

This guy is poison…This is a guy who got himself out of Houston, he ate himself out, he didn’t want to be there. He got himself out of Brooklyn when he was sick of that situation. He was in Vegas when they were getting ready for games. And now he wants out of Philly? If anyone wants Harden on their team, they’re absolutely crazy.

Rumors Swirling About Harden In China

James Harden has expressed a desire to play a season in China, per @PompeyOnSixers “Every time I come here, the love is just like … it’s crazy, you know what I mean?So I feel like they deserve to actually see me come play here. … Love is always crazy here.” pic.twitter.com/sTd4c0jXwY — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 17, 2023

Russo wasn’t the only one getting in on the action. Just yesterday on the same network, Kendrick Perkins had the same thoughts, saying that James Harden could find himself out of the league if he continues with his antics.

There have even been talks about him playing in China. Harden’s comments about Morey came while overseas, and he has even shed some light on the situation himself.

Every time I come here, the love is just like … it’s crazy, you know what I mean? So I feel like they deserve to actually see me come play here. … Love is always crazy here.

The Los Angeles Clippers are currently the listed favorite to land James Harden.

