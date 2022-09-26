Jalen Hurts Set New Amazing NFL QB Record In First Three Games

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Philadelphia Eagles QB, Jalen Hurts, has set a new incredible record in the opening three games of the season.

John Clark, of NBCS, shared the numbers the Hurts has hit in the Eagles’ opening games.

In his first three games of the season, Hurts has 900+ passing yards and 150+ rushing yards.

Hurts got over the 900 passing yard in three games by throwing 340 yards in the Eagles’ easy 24-8 win against the Commanders.

During the game, Hurts also broke another record. Hurts managed to beat the record for most yards through and touchdowns completed in the first half of a game.

After their win against the Commanders, Hurts said:

“I want to give a special shoutout to the Eagles fans – everybody who came out to FedEx Field. It definitely felt like it felt like a home game, just how loud it was in there, how much green and black was in the stadium.

“It was very, very impressive and it was a sight to see.

“It’s just the beginning. “But, I have a numerous amount of trust in every guy on the field – 88 (Dallas Goedert), 11 (A.J. Brown), 6 (Smith), 16 (Quez Watkins), 3 (Zach Pascal). All the running backs. Everybody,” he said, listing his teammates.