The New York Yankees welcome the San Diego Padres on May 6 and you can find out how to watch the match on TV or live stream below.

New York Yankees vs San Diego Padres Preview

The San Diego Padres will be looking to replicate their performance from the opening meeting between these two sides on May 5, as the Padres earned a 4-3 victory in NYC.

More specifically, the San Diego-based franchise will be looking to emulate their 8th inning display, where they scored four to overturn a 3-0 deficit and win the match.

This impressive comeback was led by Manny Machado, as the 32-year-old smashed in a two-run double before Xander Bogaerts found a two-run single of his own – all in the 8th inning.

The Padres now sit second in the National League, just a victory behind the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego have a game in hand on their table-toppers meaning a win would leave things all square.

As for the Yankees, losing the opener against the Padres at home means they have now lost three consecutive matches following two-straight defeats to the Tampa Bay Rays.

NYC currently take up sixth in the American League, but are still top of the AL East Division going into Tuesday evening’s encounter.

How To Watch New York Yankees vs San Diego Padres

TV Channel

The New York Yankees are one of the biggest franchises across American sports, meaning millions will be looking to watch NYC’s clash against the San Diego Padres.

The meeting between these two MLB giants on May 6 will be available on TBS and Canadian viewers will be able to watch the match on YES.

Live Stream

The New York Yankees vs San Diego Padres match is also available via a live stream, which can be better suited for those that prefer to watch on a mobile device.

To watch the match, all you need is a valid subscription to FuboTV, which is the home for MLB live streams.

New York Yankees vs San Diego Padres Player Stats

New York Yankees Player Stats

Aaron Judge is the most prolific points scorer in New York, hitting the most home runs (11) and holding the highest batting average (.414).

The American is also second in HR’s in the entire majors and second in RBI.

Alongside Judge, we have Paul Goldschmidt who has three home runs, eight doubles and 10 walks.

Yankees star, Ben Rice, has been batting at a .255 average, scoring six doubles, a triple, 14 walks and eight HR’s.

Another key player for NYC has been Trent Grisham, batting at .298, scoring nine HR’s and 10 walks.

San Diego Padres Player Stats

As for the Padres, Fernando Tatis Jr. is the highest scorer with eight HR’s, 18 runs batted in and .317 batting average.

Monday evening’s hero, Machado has hit three home runs and 12 doubles so far.

Machado is currently on a six-game streak for hits and has a batting average of .297 from the last 10.

With nine doubles, a home run and 16 walks, Xander Bogaerts is continuing to impress.

New York Yankees vs San Diego Padres: Full Information

⚾ Match: New York Yankees vs San Diego Padres

New York Yankees vs San Diego Padres 📅 Date: Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Tuesday, May 6, 2025 🕛 First Pitch : 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET 🏆 Competition: MLB

MLB 📺 TV/ Live Stream: TBS & YES / FuboTV

TBS & YES / FuboTV 🏟 Venue: Yankee Stadium (New York)

Yankee Stadium (New York) 🎲 Match Odds (Moneyline): New York Yankees (-109) | San Diego Padres (-110)