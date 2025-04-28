NHL

How To Watch Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning: TV Channel, Live Stream and Preview For NHL Payoff Clash

Author image
Louis Fargher
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Panthers Lightning TV Live Stream
Panthers Lightning TV Live Stream

The Florida Panthers host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game Four of the NHL Playoffs, as the Panthers look to go 3-1 up and you can find out how to watch the match on TV or via a live stream below.

After taking a 2-1 lead from the opening three matches, the Florida Panthers will be looking to extend their superiority and move to within one win from progress.

The Panthers kicked off the playoff series with a 6-2 win in the Lightning’s home ground in Tampa Bay and followed it up with a 2-0 shut out in the Lightning’s back yard once again.

However, in their most recent encounter in Sunrise, Florida, the Lightning secured a 5-1 victory to half the overall deficit.

The Panthers are looking to defend their Stanley Cup title and win the major honor in consecutive seasons for the first time in the franchise’s history.

This was a feat that the Tampa Bay Lightning achieved between 2020 and 2021, winning the Stanley Cup in back-t0-back years under Jon Cooper.

How To Watch Panthers vs Lightning

Panthers vs Lightning TV Channel

For those looking to watch this NHL playoff encounter between the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning, then you can so through ESPN.

The popular sports channel is the home of NHL action and has shown the previous three matches between the two franchises.

Action at the Amerant Bank Stadium will begin at 7.00 p.m. (ET), with the pre-match analysis starting moments before.

Panthers vs Lightning Live Stream

If you cannot watch the match on traditional television then another good option is a live stream, which will be shown on Fubo.

All that is needed is a valid Fubo account and a selected mobile device, which can be more suitable for those on the move.

Panthers vs Lightning: Full Match Information

  • 📅 Date: Monday, April 28, 2025
  • 🕛 Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
  • 🏟  Venue: Amerant Bank Arena (Sunrise, FL)
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN
  • 📱 Live Stream: Fubo
  • 🎲 Odds (Moneyline): Panthers (-142) | Lightning (+120)
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports news writer, specializing in Soccer, the NHL and the NBA. He has a degree in Soccer Journalism and has published online articles for a plethora of British outlets, previously contributing on Burton Albion's website and producing match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher
Author Image

Louis Fargher

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Louis Fargher is a sports news writer, specializing in Soccer, the NHL and the NBA. He has a degree in Soccer Journalism and has published online articles for a plethora of British outlets, previously contributing on Burton Albion's website and producing match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher

Popular From NHL

Latest news

View all
Sam Montembeault Montreal Canadiens NHL 1
NHL

LATEST Montreal Canadiens Goalie Sam Montembeault Could Miss Game 4 Against Washington Capitals Through Injury

Author image Paul Kelly  •  Apr 27 2025
Highest Paid NHL Players 2025
NHL
Top 10 Highest Paid NHL Players 2025: Leon Draisaitl and Auston Matthews Battle It Out For First Place
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Apr 25 2025

NHL players are notoriously well-paid, with some earning tens of millions a year, but who is the highest paid player in the league in 2025. Top 10 Highest Paid NHL…

MikeRichter
NHL
Mike Richter Exclusive: Rangers Legend Talks 4 Nations, Matthew Tkachuk, Will Cuylle
Author image DJ Siddiqi  •  Mar 03 2025

It’s safe to say that New York Rangers great Mike Richter was a big fan of the 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament. The 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament was held during the…

Jessica Campbell Emily Engel-Natzke History NHL
NHL
Jessica Campbell and Emily Engel-Natzke Make History As First Female Coaches To Go Head-To-Head In NHL
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Jan 24 2025
USATSI 25202934 168397130 lowres 1
NHL
New Jersey Devils Star Jack Hughes Hopes Scoring Drought Can End After Poor Run
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Jan 23 2025
USATSI 24912879 168397130 lowres 2
NHL
Auston Matthews Gives Toronto Maple Leafs Teammate William Nylander Interesting ‘Cheating’ Compliment
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Jan 22 2025
Corey Perry Connor McDavid Suspension
NHL
Corey Perry Gives Controversial Opinion On Suspension For Edmonton Oilers Teammate Connor McDavid
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Jan 21 2025
Arrow to top