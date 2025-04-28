The Florida Panthers host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game Four of the NHL Playoffs, as the Panthers look to go 3-1 up and you can find out how to watch the match on TV or via a live stream below.

After taking a 2-1 lead from the opening three matches, the Florida Panthers will be looking to extend their superiority and move to within one win from progress.

The Panthers kicked off the playoff series with a 6-2 win in the Lightning’s home ground in Tampa Bay and followed it up with a 2-0 shut out in the Lightning’s back yard once again.

However, in their most recent encounter in Sunrise, Florida, the Lightning secured a 5-1 victory to half the overall deficit.

The Panthers are looking to defend their Stanley Cup title and win the major honor in consecutive seasons for the first time in the franchise’s history.

This was a feat that the Tampa Bay Lightning achieved between 2020 and 2021, winning the Stanley Cup in back-t0-back years under Jon Cooper.

How To Watch Panthers vs Lightning

Panthers vs Lightning TV Channel

For those looking to watch this NHL playoff encounter between the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning, then you can so through ESPN.

The popular sports channel is the home of NHL action and has shown the previous three matches between the two franchises.

Action at the Amerant Bank Stadium will begin at 7.00 p.m. (ET), with the pre-match analysis starting moments before.

Panthers vs Lightning Live Stream

If you cannot watch the match on traditional television then another good option is a live stream, which will be shown on Fubo.

All that is needed is a valid Fubo account and a selected mobile device, which can be more suitable for those on the move.

Panthers vs Lightning: Full Match Information

📅 Date: Monday, April 28, 2025

Monday, April 28, 2025 🕛 Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Amerant Bank Arena (Sunrise, FL)

Amerant Bank Arena (Sunrise, FL) 📺 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN 📱 Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo 🎲 Odds (Moneyline): Panthers (-142) | Lightning (+120)