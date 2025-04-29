The Carolina Hurricanes can book a spot in the second round of the NHL playoffs with victory over the New Jersey Devils in Raleigh.

Hurricanes vs Devils Game 5 preview

The Hurricanes are the current sportsbook favorite to win the Stanley Cup later this year and taking care of the New Jersey Devils shouldn’t be a problem on home floor in Game 5.

The Devils fought hard to steal Game 3 and put themselves back in the fight before Carolina brought them back down to earth with a scintillating performance on Sunday in Newark.

Andrei Svechnikov bagged a hat-trick for the Hurricanes, the second of his postseason career and goaltender Frederik Andersen was a brick wall in front of the net, stopping 20 of 22 shots.

Right-winger Svechnikov is the only player in franchise history to tally three goals in a single playoff game. He also completed the feat against the New York Rangers in a qualifying-round game back in 2020.

The Hurricanes goaltending duo of Andersen (3-1 record, .936 save percentage) and Pyotr Kochetkov (.933 save percentage) are on fire to start the playoffs.

Andersen was forced off in the second period with an upper-body injury, so if he’s unable to go on Tuesday then Kochetkov is more than capable to stand in effectively.

Carolina’s special teams played a huge role in the win, dismissing all three Devils power plays and finding the back of the net with a power-play goal themselves.

This challenge shouldn’t be much of a sweat for the Canes, who boast a strong record at home and look set for bigger and better things this playoffs.

WATCH: New Jersey Devils vs Carolina Hurricanes Game 4 highlights

How to watch Hurricanes vs Devils

Game 5 of Hurricanes vs Devils will be broadcast nationally on TNT with a start time of 7:30 p.m. ET.

Hurricanes vs Devils live stream

This game will also be live streamed on Sling, which will show every NHL playoff game on TNT and TBS in 2025.

Sling offers postseason broadcasts for a number of major sports including the NBA, for a range of channels like ESPN, ABC and truTV.

Hurricanes vs Devils game information

📅 Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Tuesday, April 29, 2025 🕛 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: PNC Arena (Raleigh, NC)

PNC Arena (Raleigh, NC) 📺 TV Channel: TNT

TNT 📱 Live Stream: Sling

Sling 🎲 Odds (Moneyline): Hurricanes -270 | Devils +210