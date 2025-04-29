NHL

How to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs New Jersey Devils Game 5: TV channel, live stream & preview

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Screenshot 2025 04 29 at 13.55.23
Screenshot 2025 04 29 at 13.55.23

The Carolina Hurricanes can book a spot in the second round of the NHL playoffs with victory over the New Jersey Devils in Raleigh.

Hurricanes vs Devils Game 5 preview

The Hurricanes are the current sportsbook favorite to win the Stanley Cup later this year and taking care of the New Jersey Devils shouldn’t be a problem on home floor in Game 5.

The Devils fought hard to steal Game 3 and put themselves back in the fight before Carolina brought them back down to earth with a scintillating performance on Sunday in Newark.

Andrei Svechnikov bagged a hat-trick for the Hurricanes, the second of his postseason career and goaltender Frederik Andersen was a brick wall in front of the net, stopping 20 of 22 shots.

Right-winger Svechnikov is the only player in franchise history to tally three goals in a single playoff game. He also completed the feat against the New York Rangers in a qualifying-round game back in 2020.

The Hurricanes goaltending duo of Andersen (3-1 record, .936 save percentage) and Pyotr Kochetkov (.933 save percentage) are on fire to start the playoffs.

Andersen was forced off in the second period with an upper-body injury, so if he’s unable to go on Tuesday then Kochetkov is more than capable to stand in effectively.

Carolina’s special teams played a huge role in the win, dismissing all three Devils power plays and finding the back of the net with a power-play goal themselves.

This challenge shouldn’t be much of a sweat for the Canes, who boast a strong record at home and look set for bigger and better things this playoffs.

WATCH: New Jersey Devils vs Carolina Hurricanes Game 4 highlights

How to watch Hurricanes vs Devils

Game 5 of Hurricanes vs Devils will be broadcast nationally on TNT with a start time of 7:30 p.m. ET.

Hurricanes vs Devils live stream

This game will also be live streamed on Sling, which will show every NHL playoff game on TNT and TBS in 2025.

Sling offers postseason broadcasts for a number of major sports including the NBA, for a range of channels like ESPN, ABC and truTV.

Hurricanes vs Devils game information

  • 📅 Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025
  • 🕛 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Venue: PNC Arena (Raleigh, NC)
  • 📺 TV Channel: TNT
  • 📱 Live Stream: Sling
  • 🎲 Odds (Moneyline): Hurricanes -270 | Devils +210
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From NHL

Latest news

View all
Panthers Lightning TV Live Stream
NHL

LATEST How To Watch Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning: TV Channel, Live Stream and Preview For NHL Payoff Clash

Author image Louis Fargher  •  Apr 28 2025
Sam Montembeault Montreal Canadiens NHL 1
NHL
Montreal Canadiens Goalie Sam Montembeault Could Miss Game 4 Against Washington Capitals Through Injury
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Apr 27 2025

Sam Montembeault, the Montreal Canadiens No.1 goalie, could be set to miss Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Round 1 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Washington Capitals. This comes after…

Highest Paid NHL Players 2025
NHL
Top 10 Highest Paid NHL Players 2025: Leon Draisaitl and Auston Matthews Battle It Out For First Place
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Apr 25 2025

NHL players are notoriously well-paid, with some earning tens of millions a year, but who is the highest paid player in the league in 2025. Top 10 Highest Paid NHL…

MikeRichter
NHL
Mike Richter Exclusive: Rangers Legend Talks 4 Nations, Matthew Tkachuk, Will Cuylle
Author image DJ Siddiqi  •  Mar 03 2025
Jessica Campbell Emily Engel-Natzke History NHL
NHL
Jessica Campbell and Emily Engel-Natzke Make History As First Female Coaches To Go Head-To-Head In NHL
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Jan 24 2025
USATSI 25202934 168397130 lowres 1
NHL
New Jersey Devils Star Jack Hughes Hopes Scoring Drought Can End After Poor Run
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Jan 23 2025
USATSI 24912879 168397130 lowres 2
NHL
Auston Matthews Gives Toronto Maple Leafs Teammate William Nylander Interesting ‘Cheating’ Compliment
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Jan 22 2025
Arrow to top