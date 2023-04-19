Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia goes down on Saturday night from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada. US boxing fans can bet on the fight to their hearts content with BetOnline. Ahead of Saturday’s catchweight boxing showdown, we will run you through how to bet on Gervonta Davis to beat Ryan Garcia, with ‘Tank’ favored by the price-setters.
How To Bet On Gervonta Davis To Beat Ryan Garcia
Betting on ‘Tank’ to defeat Ryan Garcia this weekend is extremely straight forward and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.
What Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Betting Markets Are There?
Saturday’s highly anticipated fight between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia is just days away and there is plenty to savour for people looking to place a wager.
Popular markets among boxing enthusiasts at BetOnline include the method of victory, whether it be by way of knockout or points, as well as how many rounds the fight will last. These are just a few of the many markets available at BetOnline – one of the best US boxing betting apps.
See below for a full list of Davis vs Garcia markets at BetOnline for their fight from the Las Vegas this weekend:
- Fight outright
- Method of victory
- Total rounds
- To go the distance
- Round betting
- Knockdowns
- Draw no bet
- Finish/decision only
Will Gervonta Davis Beat Ryan Garcia?
Given the fact he is a three-weight world champion and one of the best fighters in the world, the best offshore sportsbooks have Gervonta Davis as the betting favorite this weekend at in the main event at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas.
‘Tank’ is of course up against it as he faces the toughest test of his career to date in the form of Ryan Garcia. This fight is one of the biggest of the year so far, with boxing fans excited for this compelling catchweight clash.
The current odds at BetOnline have the 28-year-old down as the favorite at odds of -260, whilst ‘King Ry’ is the betting underdog at +200 with the best offshore gambling sites to win.
What a fight we have on our hands from Vegas on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!
Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site before this catchweight super-fight.
Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia – Fight Info
- 🥊 Boxing Match: Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia
- 📊 Records: Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KO’s) | Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KO’s)
- 📅 Date: Saturday April 22, 2023
- 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST
- 🏆 Title: N/A
- 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV/Showtime PPV | UK: DAZN
- 🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- 🎲 Fight Odds: Davis -260 | Garcia +200
