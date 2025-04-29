MLB

Guardians issue apology to Red Sox All-Star Jarren Duran after fan taunts suicide attempt

Joe Lyons
The Cleveland Guardians issued an apology to Boston Red Sox All-Star Jarren Duran after he was taunted by a fan over a 2022 suicide attempt.

The incident occurred in the seventh inning of Boston’s 13-3 victory against Cleveland on Sunday, near the visitors’ dugout where Duran alleges a spectator said ‘something inappropriate’ to him.

Duran stood on the top step of the dugout and stared at the fan, who he then pointed out to security before the heckler was ejected by security at Progressive Field.

“The fan just said something inappropriate. I’m just happy that the security handled it and the umpires were aware of it and they took care of it for me,” Duran said.

What did the Guardians fan say to Jarren Duran?

While the exact content of the taunt is unknown, we know it was regarding the player’s 2022 suicide attempt – which he opened up on in a recent Netflix series ‘The Clubhouse: A Year With The Red Sox’ released earlier this month.

“When you open yourself up like that, you also open yourself up to the enemies. But I have a good support staff around me, teammates, coaches. There were fans that were supporting me, so that was awesome,” he said.

Why did Jarren Duran attempt suicide?

In the docuseries, Duran spoke about struggles with his mental health which stemmed from on-field difficulties throughout the 2021 and 2022 seasons after he was drafted to the major league.

After being selected in the seventh round of the 2018 MLB draft, he felt like he wasn’t meeting his own goals or fan expectations and the criticism reached a boiling point.

Duran revealed he sat in his room with a loaded rifle in his hand, pulled the trigger and the gun clicked but nothing happened – with no idea of why it didn’t go off.

The left fielder believes it all happened for a reason and used that to fuel what has since become a glittering career in the league.

WATCH: Jarren Duran confronts Guardians fan over suicide taunt

Duran enjoyed a breakout season in 2024, becoming an All-Star, winning All-Star Game MVP, earning All-MLB Second Team honors and leading the American League in triples (14).

He finished eighth in AL MVP voting and also led the major leagues in plate appearances (735), bats (675) and doubles (48).

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites.
Arrow to top