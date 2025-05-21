NBA

Gilbert Arenas argued that Pascal Siakam never took a ‘leap’ forward in his basketball career

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Pascal Siakam Pacers pic
Pascal Siakam Pacers pic

The Pacers are on the road Wednesday night to face the Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. It’s the second straight postseason that Indiana and New York will meet. 

Ahead of Game 1, NBA analysts have debated the most important players in this series. On Tuesday, former NBA all-star Gilbert Arenas went on ESPN’s First Take. Arenas argued that Pacers’ Pascal Siakam has not taken a “leap” forward in his basketball career. He said that Siakam should be the team’s #1 scoring option when in reality it’s Tyrese Haliburton.

Pascal Siakam needs to step up in a big way for the Indiana Pacers in the ECF


Gilbert Arenas discussed the most important #2 option in the conference final with ESPN’s First Take on Tuesday. The former player argued that Pacers’ Paskal Siakam should not be discussed as a #1 scoring option. However, Siakam hasn’t taken that “leap” in his career. When Indiana needs a bucket, Tyrese Haliburton has been their go-to guy in the postseason. Arenas argued that it’s difficult for the star PG to also be the team’s #1 scoring option.

He told First Take that he believed Pascal Siakam would be Indiana’s go-to guy offensively. His 20.2 points per game led the team in the regular season. However, it was only two points better than Haliburton. In the 2025 playoffs, the gap is even narrower between Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam. That’s why Gilbert Arenas argued the Pacers have no chance to win if Haliburton cannot step up offensively.

Indiana’s biggest strength in the playoffs is its depth. Six players average double-digit points per game this postseason for the Pacers. Head coach Rick Carlisle will rely on his rotation. To beat the New York Knicks, the Pacers will need someone to step up and take over offensively. Can Pascal Siakam be that player for Indiana? Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals is Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. EST on TNT.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Brandon Miller Hornets pic
NBA

LATEST NBA insiders report Brandon Miller is the only ‘untouchable’ player on the Hornets’ roster

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 21 2025
Zach Edey and Jaylen Wells pic
NBA
Two Memphis Grizzlies players were named All-Rookie First Team for the 2024-25 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 21 2025

As the playoffs have progressed, the league has continued to hand out end-of-season awards. On Tuesday, the NBA announced the first and second team All-Rookie class for the 2024-25 season. …

Pascal Siakam Pacers pic
NBA
Gilbert Arenas argued that Pascal Siakam never took a ‘leap’ forward in his basketball career
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 21 2025

The Pacers are on the road Wednesday night to face the Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. It’s the second straight postseason that Indiana and New York…

Anthony Edwards vs OKC
NBA
Anthony Edwards brushes off reports of ankle injury following game 1 loss to Thunder
Author image Olly Taliku  •  May 21 2025
Shai Gilgeous Alexander Thunder pic
NBA
Sources have reported the NBA will finally announce the 2024-25 MVP award on Wednesday
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 21 2025
USATSI 25393489 168396541 lowres
NBA
New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Game 1: Preview, Injury Report & TV Channel
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 21 2025
USATSI 26177637 168396541 lowres
NBA
Golden State Warriors targeting trade for Boston Celtics sharpshooter Derrick White
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 20 2025
Arrow to top