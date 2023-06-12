Giants Catcher Joey Bart Has Failed In Replacing Buster Posey

The San Francisco Giants were the most successful team in baseball for a half-decade in the early 2010s, thanks in large part to star catcher Buster Posey. The team won three championships in the span of five years, with Posey winning Rookie of the Year, an NL MVP award, and two Silver Sluggers during the run.

Giants Option Joey Bart To Triple-A Sacramento

Joey Bart’s rehab assignment is over, he was optioned back to Triple-A Sacramento. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) June 10, 2023

After the Giants’ surprisingly successful season in 2021, Posey called it quits after a 13-year career (12 active, including 7 games in his first season). He finished with an even 1500 hits, drove in 729 runs, had an average of .302 and an on-base percentage of .372.

Luckily for San Francisco, they had a succession plan in place. Or at least they thought they did.

Back in 2018, the Giants held the rights to the second pick in that year’s draft. They used the selection on Joey Bart, a highly-touted catching prospect out of Georgia Tech, making him the team’s highest selection since 1985 when they picked Will Clark.

The timing seemed to be perfect. Posey was still productive but nearing the twilight of his career, and it was thought that Bart could need a couple of seasons in the minors before being ready for the big leagues.

We got a sneak peek during the Covid-shortened 2020 season when Posey decided to take the year off. Bart made 111 plate appearances in 33 games, and struggled in his debut. He hit .233 and drove in just seven runs, forcing the team to try their hand with the other catchers on the roster (who didn’t fare any better).

Bart Hasn’t Homered Yet This Year

Gabe Kapler said Joey Bart’s message to the coaching staff was that he’ll put his head down, keep grinding to help the team whenever they might need him. There’s not a spot for him on the roster right now. Bart “absolutely” has a future in the franchise, Kapler said. — Danny Emerman (@DannyEmerman) June 10, 2023

With Posey back in 2021, Bart spent most of that year in the minors working on his game, though the results have been anything but stellar. He played in 97 games in 2022, hitting for an abysmal average of .215 and sporting a sub-.290 OBP.

There were hopes that it was all a part of the development, and that Joey Bart would turn a corner for the Giants in 2023. That hasn’t exactly gone as planned, either.

Bart has made 84 plate appearances so far this season, and is hitting .231. Things have gotten so bad that the Giants have made the decision to yet again send him down to the minor leagues, as he will be optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.

In the 106 plate appearances that Bart has made between the major and minor leagues this year, he has yet to hit a home run.

