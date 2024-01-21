NFL

Everygame NFL Betting Offer: $500 Free Bets For Detroit Lions vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Joe Lyons
Join Everygame today and claim their NFL free bets as the Divisional playoff round continues with the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. You can also get up to $500 in free bets and also use Everygame to bet in ANY US State.

Everygame NFL Betting Offer: $500 Free Bets For Lions vs Buccaneers

Create an account with leading US sportsbook Everygame and this will unlock their 100% deposit bonus of up to $500, which you could then use on the Sunday afternoon football action between the Lions and Buccaneers in Detroit.

How To Claim Everygame Free Bet For Lions vs Buccaneers Today

  1. Join Everygame
  2. Deposit $500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
  3. Get $500 in NFL free bets for Lions vs Buccaneers
Claim $500 Everygame NFL Free Bet For Lions vs Buccaneers

Everygame Free Bet For Lions vs Buccaneers: 100% Deposit Bonus (Up to $500 Free Bet)

The Everygame Divisional Round football betting offer and free bets bonus is one of the best and easiest to claim.

Giving you up to $500 in free bets to use for today’s Divisional game between the Lions and Buccaneers at Ford Field.

  • Deposit up to a max of $500
  • Get 100% deposit bonus as NFL free bets
  • Maximum free bet $500

Terms and Conditions:

  • 100% bonus can be claimed
  • Maximum bonus is $500

Here Are Some Everygame Deposit Bonus Examples

  • Deposit $500 – Get $500 free bet
  • Deposit $250 – Get $250 free bet
  • Deposit $100 – Get $100 free bet

Why Join Everygame For Lions vs Buccaneers Betting?

At Everygame, there is a clue in their name – they cover all the games for all the big events – including the NFL.

Therefore, it’s not hard to see why they are a firm favorite with a lot of US football fans.

Add in that they are based offshore, so Everygame bettors can use them to place NFL bets in ANY US State as they don’t have to follow the set gambling rules in some regions.

Moneyline Betting Odds

  • Detroit Lions -275
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers +225

Why Bet With Everygame

  • Better odds and more markets
  • 100% deposit bonus (up to $500)
  • Bet in ANY US State
  • Existing customer offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • Bet on the NFL 2023 playoffs
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites.
Joe Lyons

