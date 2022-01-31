Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has agreed on a loan deal to join Everton for the remainder of the season as per the Athletic.

The 24 year old Dutch international was struggling to establish himself as a regular starter for Manchester United and a move away from Old Trafford could be ideal for him this month period

The midfielder needs to recapture his form and confidence with regular first-team football and Everton could provide him with the platform to rediscover himself.

The midfielder arrived at Old Trafford in the summer of 2020 with a massive reputation but he has had a torrid time at the Premier League club so far.

The Dutchman is in need of a fresh start and the move to Everton could provide him with just that.

The Toffees have recently brought in Frank Lampard as the club’s new manager and the former Chelsea boss wanted to sign the 24 year old Manchester United midfielder on a loan deal.

It is no secret that Everton need to improve their midfield options and van de Beek could prove to be a quality acquisition for the Toffees until the end of the season.

If the midfielder manages to impress over the next few months, Everton might be able to sign in permanently in the summer.

It is evident that Manchester United do not have the player in their first team plans and therefore a summer exit seems quite likely.

It will be interesting to see where the Dutchman ends up in the summer.

The former Ajax midfielder will add goals and creativity at the heart of Everton’s midfield and the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin could benefit from his arrival.

Everton are dealing with a number of injuries in the midfield right now and the arrival of van de Beek could not have been better timed.

The 24 year old is determined to prove himself in the Premier League and his hunger and desire to succeed could be beneficial for Everton.

Signing the player on a loan deal means that he would be a no-risk signing for Everton and it remains to be seen how the transfer works out over the next few months.

