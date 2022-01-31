Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has secured a permanent move away from the London club.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the England international midfielder is set to join Everton.

Dele Alli to Everton, done deal and here we go! Full agreement reached with Tottenham, permanent move subject to medical in the next few hours. It’s done. 🔵🤝 #EFC



Frank Lampard wanted Dele after van de Beek – official announcement later today. #THFC pic.twitter.com/05QgWTeSvS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022

Alli has fallen down the pecking order at Tottenham and he needed to leave in search of regular first-team football.

A move to Everton could help the player resurrect his career and it remains to be seen whether he can recapture his form and sharpness.

Alli will add goals and creativity in the final third for the Toffees and he could prove to be a quality acquisition in the long run.

The midfielder was regarded as one of the most exciting prospects in English football when Mauricio Pochettino was in charge of Tottenham but his development has stalled since the Argentine manager’s departure.

The midfielder has struggled to hold down a regular starting berth under the likes of Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte.

Everton have appointed Frank Lampard as the new manager and it will be interesting to see whether the former England international can help Alli regain his peak form.

Lampard did an exceptional job at Chelsea with regards to nurturing young talent and he could help the Tottenham midfielder improve over the coming months.

The midfielder has apparently signed a two and a half year contract with the Toffees and he will be desperate to prove his quality at Goodison Park now.

Alli is well settled in the Premier League and it remains to be seen whether he can make an immediate impact with the Merseyside club.

If he manages to rediscover himself, the midfielder could prove to be a bargain for Everton in the long run. He has the talent and technical ability to reach the very top.

