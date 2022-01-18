Everton recently sacked Rafael Benitez from his post as the manager of the club after a dismal run of results which saw the Toffees lose nine of their last 13 Premier League matches.

The Merseyside outfit are now looking for a new manager and they have apparently made a formal approach for their former boss Roberto Martinez.

The Spaniard is currently managing the Belgian national team and Everton’s attempt to bring him back to the Premier League has hit a roadblock.

According to a report from the Guardian, the Belgian Football Association has rejected a proposal from Everton which would have seen Martinez combine his role and manage the Belgium national team as well as the Premier League club.

Martinez was sacked by Everton back in 2016 but he is keen on a return to Goodison Park.

The former Everton manager’s contract with the Belgian national team expires after the World Cup and it will be interesting to see if he’s willing to abandon his post before a major event in order to return to club football.

Everton have been linked with the likes of Wayne Rooney as well who has done an exceptional job with Derby County so far this season.

However, Rooney is quite inexperienced as a manager and the Toffees cannot afford to take any risks at this stage of the season.

Jose Mourinho is another name that has been linked with Everton over the last few days but the Portuguese manager has joined Roma recently and it seems unlikely that he will leave midway through the season.

Everton are currently 16th in the league table just six points clear of the relegation zone. A poor managerial appointment right now could see them dragged into the relegation battle and the club hierarchy will have to bring in someone who is experienced and can turn things around immediately at Goodison Park.

Martinez did a decent job during his first spell with Everton but he would be an underwhelming appointment for the Toffees, who should be aiming for a manager with a higher pedigree.

It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds over the next few weeks and whether the Toffees are able to bring in a quality replacement for Benitez by the time the January transfer window closes.

Currently, Duncan Ferguson is expected to take over as the interim manager of the club.