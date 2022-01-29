Everton have chosen the former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard as the replacement for Rafael Benitez.

The Spaniard was sacked after a series of disappointing results in the Premier League and Lampard will be tasked with reviving Everton’s season now.

According to the Guardian, the move should be confirmed soon.

Apparently, Lampard met with the Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri in London yesterday and his interview was quite impressive. He was not the only manager who was shortlisted for the role and Vitor Perreira was unsuccessful in convincing the Everton hierarchy.

Lampard has managed in the Premier League before with Chelsea but he had a difficult time at Stamford Bridge and the Blues had to sack him. He will be desperate to prove his managerial pedigree at Goodison Park now.

However, it will be a massive challenge for the former England midfielder. Everton have a mediocre squad with injury problems and they are unlikely to be able to bring in proper reinforcements at this stage of the window.

It remains to be seen whether Lampard can motivate the current group of players to step up and get the job done. Everton are currently 16th in the league table and Lampard will be expected to get them closer to the top half by the end of the season.

The Toffees will need a bit of luck in order to get their season back on track, especially on the injury front. Key players like Dominic Calvert-Lewin will have to stay fit throughout the season in order for Everton to finish in the top half.

Meanwhile, the arrival of Lampard could benefit young players like Tom Davies, Ben Godfrey etc. The former Chelsea boss was instrumental to the development of players like Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount at Chelsea.

