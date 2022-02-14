Erling Haaland has reportedly rejected a rather ambitious offer made by Real Madrid.

When it comes to Erling Haaland, we don’t know anything for sure. The Norwegian striker is definitely going to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer but no one knows which club he’ll sign for. The likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are eager to sign him up.

However, little by little, we are getting some clarity. According to El Espanol, the young striker is coveted by Real Madrid. President Florentino Perez even asked the player to wait until 2023 to join Los Merengues. However, it appears that the youngster isn’t too eager to wait around for that long.

He does not want to wait until 2023 and wants his future to be sorted out this summer. While Real Madrid are one of his preferred destinations, it is a now or never kind of a situation. Madrid also realize that if they don’t sign him right now, they might never get a hold of him in the future.

For their part, the English media claims that Manchester City are also in pole position to sign the payer. Alf Inge Haaland, the player’s father, is seduced by the idea of seeing his son play for a team he represented for a few years.

Moreover, the player’s entourage believes that playing under the guidance of Pep Guardiola is going to speed up his development.

Barcelona are also eager to sign Haaland but the Blaugrana really need to clear up some of the deadwood within the squad in the summer.

At the same time, Manchester United’s interest hasn’t waned despite the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

