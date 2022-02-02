EL SALVADOR host high-flying Canada tomorrow as both teams attempt to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

El Salvador vs Canada live stream

El Salvador vs Canada preview

Canada go into this game as the leaders of the group, and look good to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1986. They’ve recently beaten rivals USA 2-0 and now have 22 points – four more than the Americans in second place.

The Canadians are looking to go the entire qualification period without losing a match and will be confident of dispatching El Salvador. However, El Salvador are in a very different predicament.

El Salvador sit further down the table, in 6th place. They’re eight points adrift of the playoff spot, so know that a win against the fancied Canadians is a must. Fail to grab three points and they can wish their chances of qualifying for Qatar goodbye.

When does El Salvador vs Canada kick off?

El Salvador vs Canada kicks off at 02:00 GMT on Thursday 3rd February at Estadio Cuscatlán in San Salvador.

El Salvador vs Canada team news

El Salvador team news

Bryan Landaverde will not be available for the match, having picked up another caution in their previous match.

El Salvador possible starting lineup:

Gonzalez, Larín, Domínguez, Zavaleta, Vigil, Roldan, Tamacas, Cerén, Henríquez, Rivas, Bonilla

Canada team news

Alfonso Davies is still sidelined with a heart problem and Samuel Piette is doubtful after injuring himself against the US. Stephen Eustáquio might not be available for selection after a positive Covid test, while Steven Vitória will be suspended after picking up another yellow card.

Canada possible starting lineup:

Borjan, Johnston, Miller, Adekugbe, Laryea, Hutchinson, Fraser, Buchanan, Osorio, David, Larin

