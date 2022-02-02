CANADA, looking to get through World Cup qualifying undefeated, head to El Salvador tomorrow for a a crunch match for both sides.

Match Info

Date: Saturday, January 29th

Kick-Off: 15:00pm GMT, Estadio Cuscatlán, San Salvador

El Salvador vs Canada predictions

Going into the match, it’s clear to see that Canada are favourites. They sit at the top of the table with 22 points and come fresh off a 2-0 win over big rivals USA. They’ve scored more than anyone else in the league, and also conceded the fewest, meaning they’ll be tough for El Salvador to beat.

El Salvador, on the other hand, are struggling slightly. However, they must be up for this match, as losing would see their chances of even making the playoffs in tatters. Defensively, they’re not terrible, but they have problems up front, having scored only six goals in their 10 group games.

A simple bet on Canada would be far too boring, plus it wouldn’t offer enough value to justify the bet. So, we decided to look elsewhere and found some great odds in the over/under market.

Canada look good to net at least a couple in this match, but despite their lack of goals in qualifying so far, El Salvador could strike back with a goal themselves, as they know a win is vital to their chances of making it to Qatar. This means a bet on over 2.5 goals is a decent one.

Head to bet365 and you’ll be able to get over 2.5 goals at odds of 8/5, which seems like great value.

El Salvador vs Canada prediction: Over 2.5 goals @ 8/5 with bet365

El Salvador vs Canada betting tips

Looking for another tip on El Salvador vs Canada? If so, you should consider a bet on the exact result, as this option can often have great odds.

This is certainly the case at bet365, as they’re offering amazing odds of 17/2 on Canada to win the match 2-1. In our view, these are exceptionally high and you should take them straight away.

With Canada so strong in front of goal, two goals should be more than within their ability, while El Salvador will also fancy notching up a goal at home.

El Salvador vs Canada betting tips: El Salvador 1 Canada 2 @ 17/2 with bet365

El Salvador vs Canada odds

El Salvador vs Canada Match Odds

El Salvador @ 10/3 with bet365

Draw @ 21/10 with bet365

Canada @ 10/11 with bet365

El Salvador vs Canada Total Goals Odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 8/5 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ 19/40 with bet365

El Salvador vs Canada free bet

