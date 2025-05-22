Soccer

Premier League Legend Believes Jack Grealish Should Consider MLS Move After Falling Out Of Favor At Manchester City

Author image
Louis Fargher
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Jack Grealish MLS Move
Jack Grealish MLS Move

Premier League icon, Dwight Yorke, has urged Jack Grealish to move to the MLS after falling out of favor under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Why Has Jack Grealish Struggled At Manchester City?

When Jack Grealish decided to leave his boyhood club, Aston Villa, and join Manchester City for over $100 million in August 2021, many expected the English international to become one of the best players in the Premier League.

However, despite winning three Premier League titles, FA Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Champions League, it’s safe to say the Brit has not set the world alight.

During Manchester City’2 treble-winning season in 2022/23, the 29-year-old was arguably one of the clubs’ most important players and looked to have found his feet after a poor debut season.

This form did not continue into the following seasons, as Grealish failed to cement his place in the starting lineup and was out-performed by the likes of Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva.

So far in the 2024/25 season, the former Aston Villa star has made the majority of his appearances from the bench and contributed to eight goals in 32 matches across all competitions (3G+5A).

In Manchester City’s most recent Premier League encounter, Grealish came off the bench to appear in one minute of action as City beat Bournemouth 3-1 in Kevin De Bruyne’s farewell match-up.

The Englishman has made 157 appearances for City since joining in August 2021, contributing to just 40 goals (17G + 23A) and has failed to score over 10 goals in a Premier League season.

His time at the Etihad could be coming to an end this summer as Pep Guardiola clearly favors the likes of Foden, Omar Marmoush, Jeremy Doku, Savinho and Bernardo Silva – making a move elsewhere seem likely.

Will Jack Grealish Move To MLS?

Grealish has a year left on his current deal in Manchester and at 30-years-old he is entering the latter stages of a typical career in the sport of soccer.

Former Manchester United player, Dwight Yorke, has commented on Grealish’s current situation and believes a move to the MLS could be smart at this point of his career.

Dwight Yorke said (Via Goal): “If I was Jack you’d look to move on because ultimately you want to play football, he can’t just sit there because he’s not getting any younger, he is close to 30 and things won’t get any easier.

“He is a good footballer but never been that fast and will lose a yard of pace, he needs game time to get back up to speed and maybe that can be somewhere else in the Premier League.

“Maybe he will think about how he won everything in the game and think about going to Saudi or to the MLS, to close his account for his career. In the MLS he could build his brand, but he’ll have to ask himself what else he wants to do in his career.”

The MLS is full of star names that played their peak years in Europe, with the likes of Lionel Messi, Christian Benteke, Miguel Almiron and Emmanuel Latte Lath all playing for different Major League Soccer sides.

If Grealish were to move to the United States, then he would undoubtedly become one of the highest paid players in the MLS, as he is reportedly earning over $300,000 per week in Manchester.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports news writer, specializing in Soccer, the NHL and the NBA. He has a degree in Soccer Journalism and has published online articles for a plethora of British outlets, previously contributing on Burton Albion's website and producing match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher
Author Image

Louis Fargher

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Louis Fargher is a sports news writer, specializing in Soccer, the NHL and the NBA. He has a degree in Soccer Journalism and has published online articles for a plethora of British outlets, previously contributing on Burton Albion's website and producing match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
James Maddison
Soccer

LATEST James Maddison has last laugh at Roy Keane in final interview after winning Europa League

Author image Olly Taliku  •  May 22 2025
Jack Grealish MLS Move
Soccer
Premier League Legend Believes Jack Grealish Should Consider MLS Move After Falling Out Of Favor At Manchester City
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 22 2025

Premier League icon, Dwight Yorke, has urged Jack Grealish to move to the MLS after falling out of favor under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. Why Has Jack Grealish Struggled…

Lionel Messi MLS Referees
Soccer
Lionel Messi Slams The Officiating In MLS and Calls For League To Look Into ‘Issues’ Over Referees
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 21 2025

Lionel Messi has slammed the state of officiating in the MLS and the Inter Miami star has asked for the league to look into the issues around referees. What Did…

Jamie Vardy MLS Teams
Soccer
Which MLS Teams Should Sign Jamie Vardy? Leicester City Icon Linked With Move To United States After 13-Year Career At King Power
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 21 2025
MLS Worst Seasons
Soccer
Worst MLS Seasons Of All-Time: LA Galaxy On Track To Break Unwanted MLS Records After Winless Start To 2025 Season
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 20 2025
Angel Di Maria MLS
Soccer
Angel Di Maria Linked With Lionel Messi Reunion At Inter Miami As Argentinian Confirms Benfica Exit
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 20 2025
USATSI 24936867 168396541 lowres 1
Soccer
Marco Reus Reveals Likelihood Of Thomas Muller Making MLS Switch As Bayern Munich Star Prepares For Summer Move
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 19 2025
Arrow to top