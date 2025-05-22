Premier League icon, Dwight Yorke, has urged Jack Grealish to move to the MLS after falling out of favor under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Why Has Jack Grealish Struggled At Manchester City?

When Jack Grealish decided to leave his boyhood club, Aston Villa, and join Manchester City for over $100 million in August 2021, many expected the English international to become one of the best players in the Premier League.

However, despite winning three Premier League titles, FA Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Champions League, it’s safe to say the Brit has not set the world alight.

During Manchester City’2 treble-winning season in 2022/23, the 29-year-old was arguably one of the clubs’ most important players and looked to have found his feet after a poor debut season.

This form did not continue into the following seasons, as Grealish failed to cement his place in the starting lineup and was out-performed by the likes of Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva.

So far in the 2024/25 season, the former Aston Villa star has made the majority of his appearances from the bench and contributed to eight goals in 32 matches across all competitions (3G+5A).

In Manchester City’s most recent Premier League encounter, Grealish came off the bench to appear in one minute of action as City beat Bournemouth 3-1 in Kevin De Bruyne’s farewell match-up.

The Englishman has made 157 appearances for City since joining in August 2021, contributing to just 40 goals (17G + 23A) and has failed to score over 10 goals in a Premier League season.

His time at the Etihad could be coming to an end this summer as Pep Guardiola clearly favors the likes of Foden, Omar Marmoush, Jeremy Doku, Savinho and Bernardo Silva – making a move elsewhere seem likely.

Will Jack Grealish Move To MLS?

Grealish has a year left on his current deal in Manchester and at 30-years-old he is entering the latter stages of a typical career in the sport of soccer.

Former Manchester United player, Dwight Yorke, has commented on Grealish’s current situation and believes a move to the MLS could be smart at this point of his career.

Dwight Yorke said (Via Goal): “If I was Jack you’d look to move on because ultimately you want to play football, he can’t just sit there because he’s not getting any younger, he is close to 30 and things won’t get any easier.

“He is a good footballer but never been that fast and will lose a yard of pace, he needs game time to get back up to speed and maybe that can be somewhere else in the Premier League.

“Maybe he will think about how he won everything in the game and think about going to Saudi or to the MLS, to close his account for his career. In the MLS he could build his brand, but he’ll have to ask himself what else he wants to do in his career.”

The MLS is full of star names that played their peak years in Europe, with the likes of Lionel Messi, Christian Benteke, Miguel Almiron and Emmanuel Latte Lath all playing for different Major League Soccer sides.

If Grealish were to move to the United States, then he would undoubtedly become one of the highest paid players in the MLS, as he is reportedly earning over $300,000 per week in Manchester.