The Breeders’ Cup 2024 hosts have been announced as Del Mar, in Californian, will stage world championship horse racing event for a third time.

Del Mar Breeders’ Cup Delight with The Californian Track Announced as 2024 Hosts

Racing was first staged at Del Mar back in 1937, but in more recent years the Californian track has been hitting the big time.

Since 2017 Del Mar has hosted the Breeders’ Cup twice (2017 and 2021) and the venue will be back for more in 2024.

The 2024 Del Mar Breeders’ Cup two-day meeting will take place on Nov 1 and 2 (Fri/Sat), with prize money for the San Diego fixture likely to be over $30m.

Breeders’ Cup Chief Executive said: “We are delighted to announce that the world championships will be returning to Del Mar next year for what is sure to be an unforgettable two-year run on the west coast.

“Breeders’ Cup has always been a strong supporter of California racing and we look forward to showcasing this wonderful venue once again to our horsemen and fans from around the world.”

Main Races The Del Mar Stages Each Season

Clement L. Hirsch Stakes (Grade 1)

Del Mar Debutante (Grade 1)

Del Mar Futurity (Grade 1)

Pacific Classic (Grade 1)

Eddie Read Stakes (Grade 1)

Del Mar Oaks (Grade 1)

Bing Crosby Stakes (Grade 1)

It’s California All the Way As Santa Anita Are The 2023 Breeders’ Cup Hosts

Before Del Mar get passed the Breeders’ Cup baton, Santa Anita will host the 2023 event – meaning the next two fixtures will be in the east coast in California.

It will be the eleventh time Santa Anita will stage the biggest US horse racing meeting. They first hosted the Breeders’ Cup in 1986, while their most recent was in 2019.

Breeders’ Cup Host Tracks Between 2020-2024

2024: Del Mar

2023: Santa Anita

2022: Keeneland

2021: Del Mar

2020: Keeneland

Horse Racing Related Content