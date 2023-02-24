Horse Racing

Del Mar Picked As 2024 Breeders’ Cup Hosts: Californian Track To Stage Meeting For Third Time

Andy Newton
The Breeders’ Cup 2024 hosts have been announced as Del Mar, in Californian, will stage world championship horse racing event for a third time.

Del Mar Breeders’ Cup Delight with The Californian Track Announced as 2024 Hosts

Racing was first staged at Del Mar back in 1937, but in more recent years the Californian track has been hitting the big time.

Since 2017 Del Mar has hosted the Breeders’ Cup twice (2017 and 2021) and the venue will be back for more in 2024.

The 2024 Del Mar Breeders’ Cup two-day meeting will take place on Nov 1 and 2 (Fri/Sat), with prize money for the San Diego fixture likely to be over $30m.

Breeders’ Cup Chief Executive said: “We are delighted to announce that the world championships will be returning to Del Mar next year for what is sure to be an unforgettable two-year run on the west coast.

“Breeders’ Cup has always been a strong supporter of California racing and we look forward to showcasing this wonderful venue once again to our horsemen and fans from around the world.”

Main Races The Del Mar Stages Each Season

  • Clement L. Hirsch Stakes (Grade 1)
  • Del Mar Debutante (Grade 1)
  • Del Mar Futurity (Grade 1)
  • Pacific Classic (Grade 1)
  • Eddie Read Stakes (Grade 1)
  • Del Mar Oaks (Grade 1)
  • Bing Crosby Stakes (Grade 1)

It’s California All the Way As Santa Anita Are The 2023 Breeders’ Cup Hosts

Before Del Mar get passed the Breeders’ Cup baton, Santa Anita will host the 2023 event – meaning the next two fixtures will be in the east coast in California.

It will be the eleventh time Santa Anita will stage the biggest US horse racing meeting. They first hosted the Breeders’ Cup in 1986, while their most recent was in 2019.

Breeders’ Cup Host Tracks Between 2020-2024

  • 2024: Del Mar
  • 2023: Santa Anita
  • 2022: Keeneland
  • 2021: Del Mar
  • 2020: Keeneland

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, including Basketball for the Basketball Insiders site or NFL for TheSportDaily, he will find a betting avenue.
