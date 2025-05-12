Soccer

David Beckham bites back at MLS rival after calling Inter Miami ‘Pink Phony Club’

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham has bitten back at Minnesota United on social media, after the opposition dubbed Miami as a “Pink Phony Club” on Instagram.

Minnesota FC crush Inter Miami

The drama came shortly after Saturday’s game between Minnesota FC and Inter Miami where David Beckham’s team were on the wrong end of a 4-1 thrashing.

Their loss was Inter Miami’s biggest defeat since Lionel Messi joined the club in July 2023 and Minnesota were quick to make sure their opposition knew about it.

Minnesota took to Instagram straight after the game with the club’s admin captioning a post ‘Pink Phony Club’ in reference to the team’s bright pink kit.

The backdrop of the post was a screenshot of the MLS league table after Minnesota managed to leapfrog their opposition in the standings following Saturday’s win.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Minnesota United FC (@mnufc)

David Beckham bites back

It is safe to say that the post wound up Beckham, who was quick to respond directly to the disrespectful message.

The former England captain replied below the Instagram post, saying: “Show a little respect, be elegant in triumph.”

But that wasn’t the end of the saga, as Minnesota decided to upload yet another risky post that looked to provoke Inter Miami and its superstar owner even further.

The post showed a banner from Saturday’s game which read: “History over hype, culture over cash”, with the words hype and cash both lit up in bold pink writing.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Minnesota United FC (@mnufc)

Again Beckham was straight into the comments section, with an equally simple response: “Respect over everything.”

Despite a second half goal from Messi, Inter Miami weren’t able to fight back as their bad run of form continued over the weekend with a fourth loss in the last five games – their worst run since soccer’s most decorated player ever joined the club.

There is still plenty of time for Beckham and Inter to have the last laugh over their MLS rivals but with the team fourth in the Eastern Conference after a losing run, they will need to see a turn of form sooner rather than later.

Inter Miami’s next game sees David Beckham’s team face off against San Jose on Thursday night.

