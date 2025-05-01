Cory Sandhagen takes on Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Fight Night in Iowa, so we decided to look into ‘The Sandman’s’ net worth, sponsors and UFC record.

Cory Sandhagen Net Worth

Cory Sandhagen is looking to get back to winning ways after a disappointing unanimous decision defeat against Umar Nurmagomedov in August 2024.

The Sandman is currently fourth in the UFC bantamweight rankings, meaning a win over fifth ranked Figueiredo could see him earn a title fight.

This may rely on the result from the upcoming bantamweight title match-up at UFC 316 on June 7th, as Merab Dvalishvili defends his belt against the man he won the gold from, Sean O’Malley.

Earning a shot at the title would benefit Sandhagen’s profile in MMA, but also bring a more lucrative deal with the UFC – as the Sandman currently has a net worth fo $1 million.

According to reports, Sandhagen’s biggest payday from the UFC came in October 2020, where he beat Marlon Moraes via TKO/KO in the second round – earning $215,000.

Cory Sandhagen Sponsors and Endorsements

Cory Sandhagen’s rise in the sport of MMA has brought a multitude of companies to his door, that are hoping to sponsor the bantamweight star.

Companies like Drinkmudwtr, Onxlabs, DraftKings and AirNationalGuard, have all been endorsed by the 135-pound fighter – posting several advertised posts on Instagram.

Alongside this, Sandhagen is an Onlyfans athlete (not like you think) as the Sandman offers tutorials over certain moves or methods in MMA.

The UFC fighter has also began his own companies, as Sandhagen owns Vegain.ca, which offers plant-based sports nutrition and Getumbo which is a functional mushroom company that aids performance.

Cory Sandhagen UFC Record

28 Jan, 2018 – Cory Sandhagen vs. Austin Arnett (Win)

KO/TKO – Round 2, 3:48 – UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs. Brunson 2

25 Aug, 2018 – Cory Sandhagen vs. Iuri Alcantara (Win)

KO/TKO – Round 2, 1:01 – UFC Fight Night: Gaethje vs. Vick

19 Jan, 2019 – Cory Sandhagen vs. Mario Bautista (Win)

Submission – Round 1, 3:31 – UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw

27 Apr, 2019 – Cory Sandhagen vs. John Lineker (Win)

Decision – Split – Round 3, 5:00 – UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs. Hermansson

17 Aug, 2019 – Cory Sandhagen vs. Raphael Assuncao (Win)

Decision – Unanimous – Round 3, 5:00 – UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2

6 Jun, 2020 – Cory Sandhagen vs. Aljamain Sterling (Loss)

Submission – Round 1, 1:28 – UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer

10 Oct, 2020 – Cory Sandhagen vs. Marlon Moraes (Win)

KO/TKO – Round 2, 1:03 – UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen

6 Feb, 2021 – Cory Sandhagen vs. Frankie Edgar (Win)

KO/TKO – Round 1, 0:28 – UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Volkov

24 Jul, 2021 – Cory Sandhagen vs. TJ Dillashaw (Loss)

Decision – Split – Round 5, 5:00 – UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw

30 Oct, 2021 – Cory Sandhagen vs. Petr Yan (Loss)

Decision – Unanimous – Round 5, 5:00 – UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira

17 Sep, 2022 – Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong (Win)

TKO – Doctor’s Stoppage – Round 4, 5:00 – UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Song

25 Mar, 2023 – Cory Sandhagen vs. Marlon Vera (Win)

Decision – Split – Round 5, 5:00 – UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Sandhagen

5 Aug, 2023 – Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font (Win)

Decision – Unanimous – Round 5, 5:00 – UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Font

3 Aug, 2024 – Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (Loss)

Decision – Unanimous – Round 5, 5:00 – UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov