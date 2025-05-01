UFC

Cory Sandhagen Boasts $1 Million Net Worth Ahead Of Upcoming Fight Against Deiveson Figueiredo

Author image
Louis Fargher
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
cory sandhagen net worth
cory sandhagen net worth

Cory Sandhagen takes on Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Fight Night in Iowa, so we decided to look into ‘The Sandman’s’ net worth, sponsors and UFC record.

Cory Sandhagen Net Worth

Cory Sandhagen is looking to get back to winning ways after a disappointing unanimous decision defeat against Umar Nurmagomedov in August 2024.

The Sandman is currently fourth in the UFC bantamweight rankings, meaning a win over fifth ranked Figueiredo could see him earn a title fight.

This may rely on the result from the upcoming bantamweight title match-up at UFC 316 on June 7th, as Merab Dvalishvili defends his belt against the man he won the gold from, Sean O’Malley.

Earning a shot at the title would benefit Sandhagen’s profile in MMA, but also bring a more lucrative deal with the UFC – as the Sandman currently has a net worth fo $1 million.

According to reports, Sandhagen’s biggest payday from the UFC came in October 2020, where he beat Marlon Moraes via TKO/KO in the second round – earning $215,000.

Cory Sandhagen Sponsors and Endorsements

Cory Sandhagen’s rise in the sport of MMA has brought a multitude of companies to his door, that are hoping to sponsor the bantamweight star.

Companies like Drinkmudwtr, Onxlabs, DraftKings and AirNationalGuard, have all been endorsed by the 135-pound fighter – posting several advertised posts on Instagram.

Alongside this, Sandhagen is an Onlyfans athlete (not like you think) as the Sandman offers tutorials over certain moves or methods in MMA.

The UFC fighter has also began his own companies, as Sandhagen owns Vegain.ca, which offers plant-based sports nutrition and Getumbo which is a functional mushroom company that aids performance.

Cory Sandhagen UFC Record

28 Jan, 2018 – Cory Sandhagen vs. Austin Arnett (Win)
KO/TKO – Round 2, 3:48 – UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs. Brunson 2

25 Aug, 2018 – Cory Sandhagen vs. Iuri Alcantara (Win)
KO/TKO – Round 2, 1:01 – UFC Fight Night: Gaethje vs. Vick

19 Jan, 2019 – Cory Sandhagen vs. Mario Bautista (Win)
Submission – Round 1, 3:31 – UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw

27 Apr, 2019 – Cory Sandhagen vs. John Lineker (Win)
Decision – Split – Round 3, 5:00 – UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs. Hermansson

17 Aug, 2019 – Cory Sandhagen vs. Raphael Assuncao (Win)
Decision – Unanimous – Round 3, 5:00 – UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2

6 Jun, 2020 – Cory Sandhagen vs. Aljamain Sterling (Loss)
Submission – Round 1, 1:28 – UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer

10 Oct, 2020 – Cory Sandhagen vs. Marlon Moraes (Win)
KO/TKO – Round 2, 1:03 – UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen

6 Feb, 2021 – Cory Sandhagen vs. Frankie Edgar (Win)
KO/TKO – Round 1, 0:28 – UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Volkov

24 Jul, 2021 – Cory Sandhagen vs. TJ Dillashaw (Loss)
Decision – Split – Round 5, 5:00 – UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw

30 Oct, 2021 – Cory Sandhagen vs. Petr Yan (Loss)
Decision – Unanimous – Round 5, 5:00 – UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira

17 Sep, 2022 – Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong (Win)
TKO – Doctor’s Stoppage – Round 4, 5:00 – UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Song

25 Mar, 2023 – Cory Sandhagen vs. Marlon Vera (Win)
Decision – Split – Round 5, 5:00 – UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Sandhagen

5 Aug, 2023 – Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font (Win)
Decision – Unanimous – Round 5, 5:00 – UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Font

3 Aug, 2024 – Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (Loss)
Decision – Unanimous – Round 5, 5:00 – UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports news writer, specializing in Soccer, the NHL and the NBA. He has a degree in Soccer Journalism and has published online articles for a plethora of British outlets, previously contributing on Burton Albion's website and producing match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher
Author Image

Louis Fargher

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Louis Fargher is a sports news writer, specializing in Soccer, the NHL and the NBA. He has a degree in Soccer Journalism and has published online articles for a plethora of British outlets, previously contributing on Burton Albion's website and producing match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher

Popular From UFC

Latest news

View all
Cory Sandhagen vs Deiveson Figueiredo UFC Fight Night
UFC

LATEST How To Watch Cory Sandhagen vs Deiveson Figueiredo: TV Channel, Live Stream & Preview For UFC Bantamweight Contest

Author image Paul Kelly  •  Apr 29 2025
Max Holloway Dustin Poirier UFC 318
UFC
Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier Trilogy Confirmed For UFC 318 With BMF Title On The Line In Poirier’s Farewell Fight
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Apr 27 2025

Dustin Poirier will round off his professional MMA career with a BMF Title fight against Max Holloway at UFC 318. This will be the third time the pair have shared…

UFC 315 Fight Card Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena
UFC
Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena Headlines UFC 315 Fight Card For UFC Welterweight Title
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Apr 25 2025

Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena is almost upon us as it headlines this stellar UFC 315 sight card on Saturday, May 10th. The UFC Welterweight Title is on the…

Joe Rogan Nick Diaz
UFC
Joe Rogan Makes Bold Statement Over Nick Diaz Claiming The UFC Icon Is One Of The Best Fighters To Ever Do It
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Jan 24 2025
muhammad mokaev
UFC
Muhammad Mokaev Confirms Next Opponent After Becoming The Highest Paid Flyweight In MMA
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 22 2024
Jon Jones UFC 2
UFC
Jon Jones Would Require A Lucrative Offer To Fight Tom Aspinall: “He Needs Me”
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 19 2024
stipe miocic
UFC
Stipe Miocic Responds To Criticism For Taking Jon Jones Fight: “I believe people want to see It”
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 06 2024
Arrow to top