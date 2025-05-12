MLB

Colorado Rockies Fire Manager Bud Black Amid Historically Poor Start

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter
Sports Editor
4 min read
Colorado Rockies Fire Manager Bud Black Amid Historically Poor Start
Colorado Rockies Fire Manager Bud Black Amid Historically Poor Start

The Colorado Rockies have gotten off to a historically bad start to the 2025 season, costing Bud Black his job. 

In the high-altitude air of Denver, the Colorado Rockies find themselves navigating a season that has quickly spiraled into one of the most challenging in franchise history. With a dismal 7-33 record and a staggering run differential of -128, the team has made the difficult decision to part ways with longtime manager Bud Black.

As the Rockies seek to regroup and find a new direction, the appointment of interim manager Warren Schaeffer marks the beginning of a hopeful, yet uncertain, chapter.

A Historic Low: The Rockies’ Troubling Start

The 2025 season has been unkind to the Colorado Rockies. Through 40 games, the team has managed only seven wins against 33 losses, placing them perilously close to the worst 40-game start in modern Major League Baseball history. Their run differential stands at a daunting -128, a figure that underscores the team’s struggles on both offense and defense.

The nadir came with a 21-0 loss to the San Diego Padres, the worst shutout defeat in the franchise’s history. This loss not only extended their losing streak but also highlighted the systemic issues plaguing the team. Despite a subsequent 9-3 victory over the Padres, the Rockies’ overall performance has raised concerns about the team’s direction and competitiveness in the league.

Leadership Change: Bud Black’s Departure

In response to the team’s ongoing struggles, the Rockies have made a significant leadership change by relieving Bud Black of his managerial duties. Black, who served as the Rockies’ manager since 2017, led the team to back-to-back playoff appearances in his early tenure. However, recent seasons have seen a decline, culminating in consecutive 100-loss seasons prior to this year’s challenges.

The decision to part ways with Black was not taken lightly. General Manager Bill Schmidt acknowledged the need for change, stating, “Our play so far this season, especially coming off the last two seasons, has been unacceptable. Our fans deserve better, and we are capable of better.” The move signifies a desire to reset and find new leadership that can guide the team through its current adversity.

A New Chapter: Warren Schaeffer Steps In

Stepping into the role of interim manager is Warren Schaeffer, previously the team’s third base coach. Schaeffer brings a wealth of experience within the Rockies organization, having managed at various minor league levels, including the Hartford Yard Goats and the Albuquerque Isotopes. His familiarity with the team’s young talent and organizational culture positions him as a steadying presence during this transitional period.

Schaeffer’s appointment is seen as an opportunity to evaluate the team’s current roster and identify areas for growth and development. The Rockies hope that his leadership can instill a renewed sense of purpose and competitiveness as they navigate the remainder of the season. While the challenges ahead are significant, the organization is committed to making the necessary adjustments to improve performance on the field.

Looking Ahead: Rebuilding and Resilience

The road to recovery for the Colorado Rockies will require a concerted effort from players, coaches, and management alike. With a focus on developing young talent and fostering a culture of accountability and resilience, the team aims to lay the groundwork for future success. The remainder of the season will serve as a critical evaluation period, offering insights into the team’s strengths and areas needing improvement.

As the Rockies embark on this new chapter under interim manager Warren Schaeffer, the organization remains hopeful that through strategic changes and a commitment to excellence, they can overcome their current challenges and build a more competitive and cohesive team for the future.

Author image
Twitter

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch
Author Image

Colin Lynch

Twitter
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Popular From MLB

Latest news

View all
Jordan Lawlar's MLB Return: Diamondbacks' Top Prospect Poised for Impact
MLB

LATEST Jordan Lawlar’s MLB Return: Diamondbacks’ Top Prospect Poised for Impact

Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 12 2025
Ben Rice Aaron Judge
MLB
Ben Rice Hits Superb Home Run Against Athletics and New York Yankees Rookie Full Of Praise For ‘Crazy’ Aaron Judge
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 12 2025

Ben Rice hit a superb home run for the New York Yankees in a 10-2 win over the Athletics and the rookie was full of praise for Aaron Judge. Ben…

Cade Horton Set for MLB Debut: Cubs' Top Prospect Joins Rotation Amid Injuries
MLB
Cade Horton Set for MLB Debut: Cubs’ Top Prospect Joins Rotation Amid Injuries
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 09 2025

The Cubs are promoting their top pitching prospect as the injuries to their big league club continue to mount in early 2025.  The Chicago Cubs are poised to introduce a…

Royals Red Sox Injury Report
MLB
Kansas City Royals vs Boston Red Sox Injury Report (Game 1): Roster Update Ahead Of Three-Game MLB Series
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 09 2025
Watch Diamondbacks Dodgers
MLB
How To Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs Los Angeles Dodgers: TV Channel, Live Stream and Preview
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 08 2025
rsz 1red sox diamondbacks baseball 64851 scaled e1687053438913
MLB
Who Has Hit The Most Home Runs In MLB History? Babe Ruth and Barry Bonds Push For Top Spot
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 07 2025
Watch Yankees vs San Diego Padres
MLB
How To Watch New York Yankees vs San Diego Padres: TV Channel, Live Stream and Preview For Giant MLB Clash
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 06 2025
Arrow to top