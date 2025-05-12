The Colorado Rockies have gotten off to a historically bad start to the 2025 season, costing Bud Black his job.

In the high-altitude air of Denver, the Colorado Rockies find themselves navigating a season that has quickly spiraled into one of the most challenging in franchise history. With a dismal 7-33 record and a staggering run differential of -128, the team has made the difficult decision to part ways with longtime manager Bud Black.

As the Rockies seek to regroup and find a new direction, the appointment of interim manager Warren Schaeffer marks the beginning of a hopeful, yet uncertain, chapter.

The Rockies announce they have relieved Bud Black of duties as manager. Third base coach Warren Schaeffer has been named interim manager, hitting coach Clint Hurdle has been named bench coach. pic.twitter.com/Yb8XVpcW1A — MLB (@MLB) May 11, 2025

A Historic Low: The Rockies’ Troubling Start

The 2025 season has been unkind to the Colorado Rockies. Through 40 games, the team has managed only seven wins against 33 losses, placing them perilously close to the worst 40-game start in modern Major League Baseball history. Their run differential stands at a daunting -128, a figure that underscores the team’s struggles on both offense and defense.

The nadir came with a 21-0 loss to the San Diego Padres, the worst shutout defeat in the franchise’s history. This loss not only extended their losing streak but also highlighted the systemic issues plaguing the team. Despite a subsequent 9-3 victory over the Padres, the Rockies’ overall performance has raised concerns about the team’s direction and competitiveness in the league.

Let me tell you about Bud Black, who I’ve had the pleasure of interviewing one-on-one several times: Bud Black is an easy guy to like. Always so approachable, no matter how bad things were going for the Rockies. He always treated me well and was often complimentary of my feature… pic.twitter.com/umXmLa4ng2 — Vic Vela (@VicVela1) May 12, 2025

Leadership Change: Bud Black’s Departure

In response to the team’s ongoing struggles, the Rockies have made a significant leadership change by relieving Bud Black of his managerial duties. Black, who served as the Rockies’ manager since 2017, led the team to back-to-back playoff appearances in his early tenure. However, recent seasons have seen a decline, culminating in consecutive 100-loss seasons prior to this year’s challenges.

The decision to part ways with Black was not taken lightly. General Manager Bill Schmidt acknowledged the need for change, stating, “Our play so far this season, especially coming off the last two seasons, has been unacceptable. Our fans deserve better, and we are capable of better.” The move signifies a desire to reset and find new leadership that can guide the team through its current adversity.

A New Chapter: Warren Schaeffer Steps In

Stepping into the role of interim manager is Warren Schaeffer, previously the team’s third base coach. Schaeffer brings a wealth of experience within the Rockies organization, having managed at various minor league levels, including the Hartford Yard Goats and the Albuquerque Isotopes. His familiarity with the team’s young talent and organizational culture positions him as a steadying presence during this transitional period.

Bud Black wasn’t THE problem. He’s a problem but THE problem is ownership not selling the team. Sell. The. Team. https://t.co/Z8INgsw3k7 — Dr. F117Nighthawk (@DrF117Nighthawk) May 11, 2025

Schaeffer’s appointment is seen as an opportunity to evaluate the team’s current roster and identify areas for growth and development. The Rockies hope that his leadership can instill a renewed sense of purpose and competitiveness as they navigate the remainder of the season. While the challenges ahead are significant, the organization is committed to making the necessary adjustments to improve performance on the field.

Looking Ahead: Rebuilding and Resilience

The road to recovery for the Colorado Rockies will require a concerted effort from players, coaches, and management alike. With a focus on developing young talent and fostering a culture of accountability and resilience, the team aims to lay the groundwork for future success. The remainder of the season will serve as a critical evaluation period, offering insights into the team’s strengths and areas needing improvement.

As the Rockies embark on this new chapter under interim manager Warren Schaeffer, the organization remains hopeful that through strategic changes and a commitment to excellence, they can overcome their current challenges and build a more competitive and cohesive team for the future.