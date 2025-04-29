Golf

The 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson Sees The Winner Pocket Over $1.7M In Prize Money As Part Of $9.9M Total Purse

Author image
Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
4 min read
CJ Cup Byron Nelson Golf
CJ Cup Byron Nelson Golf

The PGA Tour heads to TPC Craig Ranch in Texas this week for the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Just a handful of the world’s best golfers are teeing it up this week, with $9.9million worth of CJ Cup prize money on offer this week on the PGA Tour.

Below we have outlined the FULL purse breakdown for all 65 golfers who make the cut this week at TPC Craig Ranch. Any player who misses the cut won’t earn anything in prize money, with the full purse split between the 65 players who make the weekend.

Increased $9.9M Purse On Offer At The 2025 CJ Cup

The PGA Tour heads to Texas this week for the 2025 edition of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. This isn’t one of the biggest events on the PGA Tour, with a lot of the big names taking a week off rather than teeing it up in McKinney.

Given that the second major championship of the year, the 107th PGA Championship, is just a week away, some big names are missing this week with their eyes on major preparations instead.

The likes of Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Patrick Cantlay and Hideki Matsuyama are just some of the world’s best golfers not in action this week at the CJ Cup. However, world number one and two-time Masters champion Scottie Scheffler is.

Last year it was Canadian golfer Taylor Pendrith who won his maiden PGA Tour event after finishing on a score of -23. This year, he aims to go back-to-back and is priced as the +3300 seventh favorite.

Scheffler is unsurprisingly a huge favorite here in the betting, listed at just +275 in the market with some golf sportsbooks.

Although this isn’t one of the biggest events on the PGA Tour, there is still some lucrative prize money on offer. The total prize money and purse splits for all 65 players who make the cut at the 2025 CJ Cup is $9.9m.

Could we see an outsider win the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson, or will it be one of the aforementioned market leaders and big names?

The Prize Money For The 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson Winner Is Over $1.7M

Whoever goes on to lift the trophy come Sunday will be in for a bumper payday and large share of the 2025 CJ Cup prize money pot. The total prize pot is up $400,000 from last year.

Whoever clinches victory come Sunday will bank $1,782,000 in prize money, with the runner-up also pocketing seven-figures ($1,079,100). Even the player that finishes in 65th place, the last of the players who makes the cut, will be guaranteed a payday of $21,285. Not bad for four days of work!

As well as lucrative prize money and fruitful purses this week at TPC Craig Ranch, there is also 500 FedEx Cup points on offer.

Below is a table outlining the FULL 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson prize money and purse breakdown. Each of the players will be battling it out to win a large share of the purse, as well as being crowned champion at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

All the action gets underway on Thursday 1st May, with the 2025 CJ Cup taking center-stage this week on the PGA Tour. Who will lift the coveted trophy come Sunday after 72 holes?

Be sure to check out the SportsLens site ahead of all the biggest and best golf events around the world, where we’ll have you covered with everything you need to know week in, week out.

CJ Cup Byron Nelson Prize Money 2025 – The Full Breakdown

Finish Prize Money
1st $1,782,000
2nd $1,079,100
3rd $683,100
4th $485,100
5th $405,900
6th $358,875
7th $334,125
8th $309,375
9th $289,575
10th $269,775
11th $249,975
12th $230,175
13th $210,375
14th $190,575
15th $180,675
16th $170,775
17th $160,875
18th $150,975
19th $141,075
20th $131,175
21st $121,275
22nd $111,375
23rd $103,455
24th $95,535
25th $87,615
26th $79,695
27th $76,725
28th $73,755
29th $70,785
30th $67,815
31st $64,845
32nd $61,875
33rd $58,905
34th $56,430
35th $53,955
36th $51,480
37th $49,005
38th $47,025
39th $45,045
40th $43,065
41st $41,085
42nd $39,105
43rd $37,125
44th $35,145
45th $33,165
46th $31,185
47th $29,205
48th $27,621
49th $26,235
50th $25,443
51st $24,849
52nd $24,255
53rd $23,859
54th $23,463
55th $23,265
56th $23,067
57th $22,869
58th $22,671
59th $22,473
60th $22,275
61st $22,077
62nd $21,879
63rd $21,681
64th $21,483
65th $21,285

When Is The 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson?

  • 📅 Date: Thursday 1st May – Sunday 4th May
  • 🏌️ Course: TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas, USA
  • 📺 TV: Sky Sports
  • 🤑 Purse: $9.9m (Winner: $1,782,000)

CJ Cup Byron Nelson Past Winners – Last 10

  • 2024: Taylor Pendrith (-23)
  • 2023: Jason Day (-23)
  • 2022: Lee Kyoung-hoon (-26)
  • 2021: Lee Kyoung-hoon (-25)
  • 2020: Cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic
  • 2019: Kang Sun-hoon (-23)
  • 2018: Aaron Wise (-23)
  • 2017: Billy Horschel (-12)
  • 2016: Sergio Garcia (-15)
  • 2015: Steven Bowditch (-18)

WATCH: Taylor Pendrith Wins 2024 CJ Cup On -23 Par

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years before becoming a Director in March 2024. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
