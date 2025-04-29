The PGA Tour heads to TPC Craig Ranch in Texas this week for the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Just a handful of the world’s best golfers are teeing it up this week, with $9.9million worth of CJ Cup prize money on offer this week on the PGA Tour.
Below we have outlined the FULL purse breakdown for all 65 golfers who make the cut this week at TPC Craig Ranch. Any player who misses the cut won’t earn anything in prize money, with the full purse split between the 65 players who make the weekend.
Increased $9.9M Purse On Offer At The 2025 CJ Cup
The PGA Tour heads to Texas this week for the 2025 edition of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. This isn’t one of the biggest events on the PGA Tour, with a lot of the big names taking a week off rather than teeing it up in McKinney.
Given that the second major championship of the year, the 107th PGA Championship, is just a week away, some big names are missing this week with their eyes on major preparations instead.
The likes of Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Patrick Cantlay and Hideki Matsuyama are just some of the world’s best golfers not in action this week at the CJ Cup. However, world number one and two-time Masters champion Scottie Scheffler is.
Last year it was Canadian golfer Taylor Pendrith who won his maiden PGA Tour event after finishing on a score of -23. This year, he aims to go back-to-back and is priced as the +3300 seventh favorite.
Scheffler is unsurprisingly a huge favorite here in the betting, listed at just +275 in the market with some golf sportsbooks.
Although this isn’t one of the biggest events on the PGA Tour, there is still some lucrative prize money on offer. The total prize money and purse splits for all 65 players who make the cut at the 2025 CJ Cup is $9.9m.
Could we see an outsider win the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson, or will it be one of the aforementioned market leaders and big names?
The Prize Money For The 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson Winner Is Over $1.7M
Whoever goes on to lift the trophy come Sunday will be in for a bumper payday and large share of the 2025 CJ Cup prize money pot. The total prize pot is up $400,000 from last year.
Whoever clinches victory come Sunday will bank $1,782,000 in prize money, with the runner-up also pocketing seven-figures ($1,079,100). Even the player that finishes in 65th place, the last of the players who makes the cut, will be guaranteed a payday of $21,285. Not bad for four days of work!
As well as lucrative prize money and fruitful purses this week at TPC Craig Ranch, there is also 500 FedEx Cup points on offer.
Below is a table outlining the FULL 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson prize money and purse breakdown. Each of the players will be battling it out to win a large share of the purse, as well as being crowned champion at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.
All the action gets underway on Thursday 1st May, with the 2025 CJ Cup taking center-stage this week on the PGA Tour. Who will lift the coveted trophy come Sunday after 72 holes?
CJ Cup Byron Nelson Prize Money 2025 – The Full Breakdown
|Finish
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,782,000
|2nd
|$1,079,100
|3rd
|$683,100
|4th
|$485,100
|5th
|$405,900
|6th
|$358,875
|7th
|$334,125
|8th
|$309,375
|9th
|$289,575
|10th
|$269,775
|11th
|$249,975
|12th
|$230,175
|13th
|$210,375
|14th
|$190,575
|15th
|$180,675
|16th
|$170,775
|17th
|$160,875
|18th
|$150,975
|19th
|$141,075
|20th
|$131,175
|21st
|$121,275
|22nd
|$111,375
|23rd
|$103,455
|24th
|$95,535
|25th
|$87,615
|26th
|$79,695
|27th
|$76,725
|28th
|$73,755
|29th
|$70,785
|30th
|$67,815
|31st
|$64,845
|32nd
|$61,875
|33rd
|$58,905
|34th
|$56,430
|35th
|$53,955
|36th
|$51,480
|37th
|$49,005
|38th
|$47,025
|39th
|$45,045
|40th
|$43,065
|41st
|$41,085
|42nd
|$39,105
|43rd
|$37,125
|44th
|$35,145
|45th
|$33,165
|46th
|$31,185
|47th
|$29,205
|48th
|$27,621
|49th
|$26,235
|50th
|$25,443
|51st
|$24,849
|52nd
|$24,255
|53rd
|$23,859
|54th
|$23,463
|55th
|$23,265
|56th
|$23,067
|57th
|$22,869
|58th
|$22,671
|59th
|$22,473
|60th
|$22,275
|61st
|$22,077
|62nd
|$21,879
|63rd
|$21,681
|64th
|$21,483
|65th
|$21,285
When Is The 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson?
- 📅 Date: Thursday 1st May – Sunday 4th May
- 🏌️ Course: TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas, USA
- 📺 TV: Sky Sports
- 🤑 Purse: $9.9m (Winner: $1,782,000)
CJ Cup Byron Nelson Past Winners – Last 10
- 2024: Taylor Pendrith (-23)
- 2023: Jason Day (-23)
- 2022: Lee Kyoung-hoon (-26)
- 2021: Lee Kyoung-hoon (-25)
- 2020: Cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic
- 2019: Kang Sun-hoon (-23)
- 2018: Aaron Wise (-23)
- 2017: Billy Horschel (-12)
- 2016: Sergio Garcia (-15)
- 2015: Steven Bowditch (-18)