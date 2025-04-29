The PGA Tour heads to TPC Craig Ranch in Texas this week for the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Just a handful of the world’s best golfers are teeing it up this week, with $9.9million worth of CJ Cup prize money on offer this week on the PGA Tour.

Below we have outlined the FULL purse breakdown for all 65 golfers who make the cut this week at TPC Craig Ranch. Any player who misses the cut won’t earn anything in prize money, with the full purse split between the 65 players who make the weekend.

Increased $9.9M Purse On Offer At The 2025 CJ Cup

The PGA Tour heads to Texas this week for the 2025 edition of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. This isn’t one of the biggest events on the PGA Tour, with a lot of the big names taking a week off rather than teeing it up in McKinney.

Given that the second major championship of the year, the 107th PGA Championship, is just a week away, some big names are missing this week with their eyes on major preparations instead.

The likes of Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Patrick Cantlay and Hideki Matsuyama are just some of the world’s best golfers not in action this week at the CJ Cup. However, world number one and two-time Masters champion Scottie Scheffler is.

Last year it was Canadian golfer Taylor Pendrith who won his maiden PGA Tour event after finishing on a score of -23. This year, he aims to go back-to-back and is priced as the +3300 seventh favorite.

Scheffler is unsurprisingly a huge favorite here in the betting, listed at just +275 in the market with some golf sportsbooks.

Although this isn’t one of the biggest events on the PGA Tour, there is still some lucrative prize money on offer. The total prize money and purse splits for all 65 players who make the cut at the 2025 CJ Cup is $9.9m.

Could we see an outsider win the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson, or will it be one of the aforementioned market leaders and big names?

The Prize Money For The 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson Winner Is Over $1.7M

Whoever goes on to lift the trophy come Sunday will be in for a bumper payday and large share of the 2025 CJ Cup prize money pot. The total prize pot is up $400,000 from last year.

Whoever clinches victory come Sunday will bank $1,782,000 in prize money, with the runner-up also pocketing seven-figures ($1,079,100). Even the player that finishes in 65th place, the last of the players who makes the cut, will be guaranteed a payday of $21,285. Not bad for four days of work!

As well as lucrative prize money and fruitful purses this week at TPC Craig Ranch, there is also 500 FedEx Cup points on offer.

Below is a table outlining the FULL 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson prize money and purse breakdown. Each of the players will be battling it out to win a large share of the purse, as well as being crowned champion at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

All the action gets underway on Thursday 1st May, with the 2025 CJ Cup taking center-stage this week on the PGA Tour. Who will lift the coveted trophy come Sunday after 72 holes?

CJ Cup Byron Nelson Prize Money 2025 – The Full Breakdown

Finish Prize Money 1st $1,782,000 2nd $1,079,100 3rd $683,100 4th $485,100 5th $405,900 6th $358,875 7th $334,125 8th $309,375 9th $289,575 10th $269,775 11th $249,975 12th $230,175 13th $210,375 14th $190,575 15th $180,675 16th $170,775 17th $160,875 18th $150,975 19th $141,075 20th $131,175 21st $121,275 22nd $111,375 23rd $103,455 24th $95,535 25th $87,615 26th $79,695 27th $76,725 28th $73,755 29th $70,785 30th $67,815 31st $64,845 32nd $61,875 33rd $58,905 34th $56,430 35th $53,955 36th $51,480 37th $49,005 38th $47,025 39th $45,045 40th $43,065 41st $41,085 42nd $39,105 43rd $37,125 44th $35,145 45th $33,165 46th $31,185 47th $29,205 48th $27,621 49th $26,235 50th $25,443 51st $24,849 52nd $24,255 53rd $23,859 54th $23,463 55th $23,265 56th $23,067 57th $22,869 58th $22,671 59th $22,473 60th $22,275 61st $22,077 62nd $21,879 63rd $21,681 64th $21,483 65th $21,285

When Is The 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson?



📅 Date: Thursday 1st May – Sunday 4th May

Thursday 1st May – Sunday 4th May 🏌️ Course: TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas, USA

TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas, USA 📺 TV: Sky Sports

Sky Sports 🤑 Purse: $9.9m (Winner: $1,782,000)

CJ Cup Byron Nelson Past Winners – Last 10

2024 : Taylor Pendrith (-23)

: Taylor Pendrith (-23) 2023 : Jason Day (-23)

: Jason Day (-23) 2022 : Lee Kyoung-hoon (-26)

: Lee Kyoung-hoon (-26) 2021 : Lee Kyoung-hoon (-25)

: Lee Kyoung-hoon (-25) 2020 : Cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

: Cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic 2019 : Kang Sun-hoon (-23)

: Kang Sun-hoon (-23) 2018 : Aaron Wise (-23)

: Aaron Wise (-23) 2017 : Billy Horschel (-12)

: Billy Horschel (-12) 2016 : Sergio Garcia (-15)

: Sergio Garcia (-15) 2015: Steven Bowditch (-18)