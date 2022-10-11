Carolina Panthers Fire Head Coach Matt Rhule

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Panthers sacked their head coach Matt Rhule on Monday morning after a 1-4 start this season, with Steve Wilks set to take over.

Rhule joined the Panthers in 2020 on a $62 million contract with high expectations after time coaching college football with Baylor and Temple, but the 47-year old wasn’t able to adapt to the NFL, with Rhule finishing his time in Charlotte with a 11-27 overall record.

#Panthers part ways with head coach Matt Rhulehttps://t.co/ihOk3QJsvH — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 10, 2022

The team announced the sacking following their loss to the 49ers at the weekend, with Panthers owner David Tepper telling the media on Monday that:

“I think that there has been progress of some sort, but look, we’re just not getting over the hump. We’ve got to get over the hump.”

Carolina’s current defensive pass game coordinator Steve Wilks is set to take over the Panthers on an interim basis, with the coach expected to take charge of his first game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

