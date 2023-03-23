Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright Hurt In WBC, To Miss “Several Weeks”

You can add Adam Wainwright’s name to the list of MLB players that sustained injuries during the World Baseball Classic.

The St. Louis Cardinals announced on Thursday that their Opening Day pitcher suffered a groin strain during the WBC Tournament this last week. The injury apparently happened in the weight room during a workout as Team USA geared up for their championship showdown with Japan.

Adam Wainwright Hurt In WBC Workout, Will Miss Time

Wainwright pitched eight innings during the WBC, going 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 5 strikeouts.

He joins the likes of some other premier players who will miss time due to injuries sustained during the “exhibition”.

The Mets will likely go the entire season without the services of their ace closer Edwin Diaz after he sustained a leg injury during a celebration with Team Puerto Rico last week. And it was announced on Thursday morning that Astros star second baseman Jose Altuve won’t be ready to go for at least two months after fracturing his thumb while playing for Team Venezuela.

Here is a first version of the story of #STLCards RHP Adam Wainwright suffering a groin strain that will likely keep him out for weeks. Wainwright just addressed the issue and his disappointment and the story will be updated throughout the day.https://t.co/XJ0IEI28dz — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) March 23, 2023

MLB players missing time with their big league clubs in order to play in the bi-annual pre-season tournament has caused something of a stir in the baseball community. There is no denying the passion and intensity that the players bring to the game, and it seems as though they enjoy representing their countries as much as they do their major league teams, if not more.

WBC Claiming MLB Stars Before Season Even Begins

But it likely doesn’t sit well with the owners, who pay top dollar for certain players, only to have them miss time because of something they weren’t paying them to do.

A perfect example is the New York Mets, who spent historical amounts of money building their team this off-season, including handing Diaz a 5-year, $102 million contract extension. All for him to watch the games from the comfort of the dugout or the bullpen or his couch.

Edwin Diaz appears to have suffered an injury during Puerto Rico's celebration pic.twitter.com/G9Md6SBrEj — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 16, 2023

For the Cardinals, they’ll have to replace Adam Wainwright in the rotation until at least late April, and it is thought that Jake Woodford is the leading candidate for the job.

Wainwright has previously said that he would retire after the 2023 MLB season. He is 5 wins shy of reaching 200 for his career. He is entering his 18th season with St. Louis.

