Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals Squad Value Comparison: Bills Wage Bill $50m More Than Bengals

Joe Lyons
Ahead of Sunday’s highly-anticipated AFC divisional playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, we’re taking a look at the significant gap in squad value between the pair.

Both the Bills and Bengals boast two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and are sure to put on a nail biting display at the Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Kick-off is at 3pm EST and will be followed by San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys at 6:30pm, with Kansas City Chiefs vs Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants taking place on Saturday.

Buffalo Bills Contracts Worth $50m More Than Bengals

According to Spotrac, Buffalo’s wage bill comes out to $231,453,673 in active contracts with seven players earning more than an average salary of $10 million each year.

  1. QB – Josh Allen ($43m)
  2. WR – Stefon Diggs ($24m)
  3. DE – Von Miller ($20m)
  4. CB – Tre’Davious White ($17.2m)
  5. LT – Dion Dawkins ($14m)
  6. TE – Dawson Knox ($13m)
  7. OLB – Matt Milano ($10m)

The Bills have 38 contracted players compared to the Bengals’ 43 but the price of a quarterback like Josh Allen drives the total spend up significantly, compared to Joe Burrow who is still on a four-year rookie contract worth $36m.

Spotrac estimates that Cincinnati’s total spend on player contracts is $178,511,264 – $52,942,409 less than their opponents.

The Bengals have a lot of young talent on good scale contracts which plays nicely into their hands, able to match Buffalo’s skill level whilst being able to keep notably more cap space.

Star WR Ja’Maar Chase doesn’t even crack the top seven in highest paid Bengals players, sitting in eighth with an annual salary of over $7.7 million from his rookie deal in 2021.

  1. DE – Trey Hendrickson ($15m)
  2. DT – D.J. Reader ($13.2m)
  3. RB – Joe Mixon ($12m)
  4. WR – Tyler Boyd ($10m)
  5. DE – Sam Hubbard ($10m)
  6. QB – Joe Burrow ($9m)
  7. G – Alex Cappa ($8.75m)

NFL betting sites have priced the Buffalo Bills as second favorites to win the Super Bowl at +340 whilst the Cincinnati Bengals hold the fifth-best odds of +850 to land the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals Odds

  • Moneyline: Buffalo Bills: -240| Cincinnati Bengals +200
  • Point Spread: Bills (-5) -110 | Bengals (+5) -110
  • Total Points: Over 48.0 –115 | Under 48.0 -105

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons

