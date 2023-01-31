Horse Racing

Bob Baffert Has ALL Four Entries For Saturday’s Robert B. Lewis Stakes at Santa Anita

Andy Newton
bob baffert
The powerful Bob Baffert yard have seemingly scared off off the other rivals ahead of Saturday’s Grade 3 Robert B. Lewis Stakes at Santa Anita – with ALL four of the entries coming from the Baffert barn.

Saturday’s Robert B. Lewis Stakes Dominated by Baffert Runners

Californian trainer Bob Baffert will win Saturday’s Robert B. Lewis Stakes as he’s got ALL four of the entries!

Yes, the 10-time winner of Saturday’s Santa Anita contest has seemingly scared off any other runners with only Baffert’s Arabian Lion, Newgate, Worcester and Hard To Figure remaining in the race at the latest entry stage.

Therefore, with 10 wins already in the Robert B. Lewis Stakes, Baffert is guaranteed to make it eleven this Saturday.

Frankie Dettori Booked to Ride Baffert’s Newgate

The veteran Italian jockey Frankie Dettori is currently riding at Santa Anita as the popular pilot embarks on his farewell season after announcing his retirement last year – saying this campaign will be his last.

He’s stated he’ll do a ‘world tour’ as a result which has seen him riding in California during the early part of the season, before going to Dubai in March and then heading back to the UK to ride in their best races over the summer.

Dettori will then plan to end his riding days at the Breeders’ Cup 2023, back at Santa Anita in November.

Before all that Frankie has been secured to ride Newgate in Saturday’s Robert B. Lewis Stakes and after a fair second in the Sham Stakes (Dettori rode that day too) at Santa Anita on Jan 8, will come into the $200,00 contest with a live chance of going one better.

Having finished that race off well over a mile the step up to 1 1/16 on Saturday looks sure to suit this lightly-raced 3 year-old colt.

The other Baffert runners – Arabian Lion will be ridden by J. Velazquez, Worcester by J. Hernandez and Hard To Figure by R. Vazquez.

Bob Baffert Has Won The Robert B. Lewis Stakes Ten Times

The Robert B. Lewis Stakes is also a race the Bob Baffert yard love to target each season – they’ve landed the gold medal in the contest a remarkable 10 times in the past – including for the last four years.

Their first success in the race came in 1999 with General Challenge and since then hae mopped-up another nine successes, with the most recent being 12 months ago with Messier (watch below).

Bob Baffert Robert B. Lewis winning years: (1999, 2003, 2009, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022)

WATCH: Messier Winning The 2022 Robert B. Lewis Stakes

Who Is Robert B. Lewis?

Saturday’s feature Grade 3 race at Santa Anita is the Robert B. Lewis Stakes, but who is RBL?

Robert ‘Bob’ Lewis was an American businessman and racehorse owner, whose horses often ran at Santa Anita. The race was first run back in 1935 with the race known originally as the Santa Catalina but has been better known as the Robert B. Lewis Stakes from 2007 after Lewis died the previous year (Feb 17, 2006).

Andy Newton

