Blue Jays Option Alek Manoah To Florida Complex League

The Toronto Blue Jays have optioned starting picture Alek Manoah to the Florida Complex League after a horrendous start of the season.

The Blue Jays have optioned Alek Manoah to the Florida Complex League pic.twitter.com/pc6E1YU5CB — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) June 6, 2023

After a stellar season in 2022, Manoah has done the exact opposite. In 2022 Manoah had a record of 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA with a 180 strikeouts. In 13 starts this season Manoah has a 1-7 record with a 6.36 ERA.

The decision to option Manoah to the FCL is likely motivated by a combination of factors. Player development and ensuring long-term success are crucial considerations for teams when handling young prospects. By sending Manoah to the FCL, the Blue Jays can provide him with an opportunity to refine his skills, work on specific aspects of his game. He could also gain more experience in a controlled environment.

Why Send Manoah To The FCL?

The decision to option Manoah to the FCL should not be seen as a setback but rather as a strategic move aimed at maximizing his long-term potential. The Blue Jays’ organization likely believes that providing Manoah with additional development time will allow him to further hone his craft, work on command, refine his secondary pitches, and build confidence.

The time spent in the FCL will provide Manoah with an opportunity to fine-tune his skills and gain confidence, ultimately increasing his chances of long-term success in the MLB. The Blue Jays will need Manoah to produce at some point in the season to compete in a very competitive AL East.

The Toronto Blue Jays are +900 to win the AL East according to offshore betting sites.

As the Toronto Blue Jays continue to build a competitive team, the development and success of players like Alex Manoah will be critical. Fans can look forward to seeing Manoah return to the Majors in the future, armed with improved skills and a stronger foundation for sustained success at the highest level of baseball.