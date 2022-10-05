Blake Bortles Announces His Retirement After Eight Seasons In The NFL

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Former Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles announced his retirement on Tuesday afternoon after eight seasons in the league.

Bortles very casually announced his retirement from the NFL on an episode of podcast ‘Pardon My Take’ as he was questioned about potentially signing for a team this season.

“I have not touched a football since January. I have officially retired.

“I didn’t tell anybody I retired,” he said on Tuesday. “A couple of months ago, probably, just didn’t tell anyone. So, I guess you guys are kind of the first to hear it publicly, maybe?”

Bortles hasn’t officially played an NFL snap since 2019 when he played as a backup for the Los Angeles Rams. Since his last snap, the 30-year old has only played around some of the league’s practice squads including in Denver, Los Angeles, Green Bay and New Orleans.

The highlights of Bortles career came during a three year period between 2015 and 2017, as the QB set single-season franchise records in passing yards (4,428), touchdowns (35) and completions (368).

