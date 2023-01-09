Bill Belichick confirms return to New England Patriots next season

Bill Belichick has confirmed that he will return to the New England Patriots next season for his 24th campaign as head coach.

The 70-year-old is widely regarded as the greatest head coach in NFL history and has won eight Super Bowl titles, two of which came as the New York Giants’ defensive coordinator.

Belichick is the NFL’s longest-tenured active head coach and leads the way in all-time playoff wins with 31 and third in regular season wins with a spectacular 294.

RELATED: 2023 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend Schedule Confirmed

Bill Belichick said he’ll be back for a 24th season as #Patriots head coach. Said the process of “turning the page” to next season will begin later today. “We’ve got to have better results, that’s the bottom line,” he said. pic.twitter.com/P8iFCcLrgO — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) January 9, 2023

The Patriots’ disappointing campaign came to an end on Sunday, falling to a 35-23 defeat against the Buffalo Bills and failing to qualify for the playoffs.

Finishing with a negative 8-9 record, Belichick said the standard in New England is higher than that and the team are already working to improve.

“The process will start today. Nobody’s satisfied with that. That’s not our goal. There’s accountability everywhere, that starts with me.”

RELATED: Aaron Rodgers Hints At Retirement After Missing Playoff Spot

The former Cleveland Browns head coach refused to say whether offensive coordinator Matt Patricia would return to New England next season alongside assistant coach Joe Judges.

“We’ll evaluate everything we’ve done from me on down to everybody else, evaluate things, and make improvements where we feel we can.

“There were a lot of positive things over the course of the year in all areas that we can build on, but in the end, it wasn’t what we wanted it to be, or needed it to be. We’ll look at everything.”

Second-year quarterback Mac Jones endured a difficult season with some bright spots after a terrific rookie campaign, but Belichick believes the 24-year-old does have a future in the NFL.

“Mac has the ability to play quarterback in this league. We all have to work together to find the best way as a football team, obviously quarterback is a big position, to be more productive.”

Content You May Like