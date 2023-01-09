American Football

Bill Belichick confirms return to New England Patriots next season

Author image
Joe Lyons
3 min read
Twitter Linkedin
cst.brightspotcdn
cst.brightspotcdn
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Bill Belichick has confirmed that he will return to the New England Patriots next season for his 24th campaign as head coach.

The 70-year-old is widely regarded as the greatest head coach in NFL history and has won eight Super Bowl titles, two of which came as the New York Giants’ defensive coordinator.

Belichick is the NFL’s longest-tenured active head coach and leads the way in all-time playoff wins with 31 and third in regular season wins with a spectacular 294.

RELATED: 2023 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend Schedule Confirmed

The Patriots’ disappointing campaign came to an end on Sunday, falling to a 35-23 defeat against the Buffalo Bills and failing to qualify for the playoffs.

Finishing with a negative 8-9 record, Belichick said the standard in New England is higher than that and the team are already working to improve.

“The process will start today. Nobody’s satisfied with that. That’s not our goal. There’s accountability everywhere, that starts with me.”

RELATED: Aaron Rodgers Hints At Retirement After Missing Playoff Spot

The former Cleveland Browns head coach refused to say whether offensive coordinator Matt Patricia would return to New England next season alongside assistant coach Joe Judges.

“We’ll evaluate everything we’ve done from me on down to everybody else, evaluate things, and make improvements where we feel we can.

“There were a lot of positive things over the course of the year in all areas that we can build on, but in the end, it wasn’t what we wanted it to be, or needed it to be. We’ll look at everything.”

Second-year quarterback Mac Jones endured a difficult season with some bright spots after a terrific rookie campaign, but Belichick believes the 24-year-old does have a future in the NFL.

“Mac has the ability to play quarterback in this league. We all have to work together to find the best way as a football team, obviously quarterback is a big position, to be more productive.”

Content You May Like

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons

Twitter Linkedin
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
cst.brightspotcdn
American Football

LATEST Bill Belichick confirms return to New England Patriots next season

Author image Joe Lyons  •  46min
Seahawks playoffs
American Football
Seahawks and Dolphins Secure Last Play-off Spots As The Packers Lose Out
Author image Olly Taliku  •  3h

The Detroit Lions came out 20-16 winners against the Packers on Sunday night, which meant that the Seahawks were able to snatch the final playoff place from underneath Aaron Rodgers…

1237989468.0
American Football
2023 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend Schedule Confirmed
Author image Joe Lyons  •  5h

The NFL’s Super Wild Card 2023 weekend schedule has been confirmed following the end of the regular season on Sunday with 14 teams advancing to the postseason. All six matchups…

Joe Mixon
American Football
Joe Mixon Takes Dig At NFL Postseason Seeding Changes Following Cancelled Game vs Bills
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 6 2023
Screenshot 2023 01 05 at 17.16.03 copy
American Football
NFL unlikely to resume Bengals vs Bills game, various options being discussed
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 5 2023
Screenshot 2479 e1670521183845 832x447 1
American Football
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe clash live on Undisputed over Damar Hamlin tweet
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 5 2023
Bayless
American Football
‘This is so Disgusting’: Fox Presenter Skip Bayless Slammed For Tone Deaf Take After Damar Hamlin Collapses
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 3 2023
Arrow to top